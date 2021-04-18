Lizards Cuddle On Vending Machine At ECP On 17 Apr

A cold, rainy day is truly the perfect cuddle weather.

And it seems 2 lizards decided to do just that on a vending machine at East Coast Park (ECP) on a rainy Saturday (17 Apr).

A man shared on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings that he was about to buy a drink from a vending machine when he saw the 2 lizards embracing.

Not wanting to break up their alone time, the polite man later decided to buy his drink from another machine.

Lizards cuddle on ECP vending machine

On Saturday (17 Apr), a man was approaching a vending machine at ECP to buy a drink when he spotted something brown on the machine.

Upon closer inspection, he realised the brown ‘something’ was actually 2 lizards, cuddling up to one another.

According to the Facebook post, it even seemed like one lizard was sitting on the lap of the other lizard.

The man was surprised that the suction of their feet was so strong that they could hold themselves against the vending machine.

Well, this pair were certainly sticking to one another, clinging onto the vending machine like a mini ‘do not disturb’ sign.

Man decides not to disturb lizards

After seeing the lizards in such a tight embrace, the man feared that if he went forward to buy his drinks, they might scurry away or even jump on him.

He even added that the lizard couple did not even move in the 5 minutes he was there.

Eventually, the man decided that he will not be the one to disturb their alone time and went to another vending machine to get his drink.

Netizens glad he didn’t disturb their alone time

Netizens had a good laugh at this rare sight, many saying that the man made a right choice not to interrupt the lizard couple from their “happy hour”.

This netizen joked that the lizards probably thought they were safe and alone as no one would buy drinks at such a late hour, only to be surprised by the man.

Another netizen even quipped that this might all be part of the East Coast family plan, making reference to the East Coast plan.

An amusing sight to witness

This was definitely an amusing sight to have witnessed while trying to get a drink.

Perhaps lizards are truly the cuddle buddies that will stick together through thick and thin.

If you’re one of the rare few who would like a lizard cuddle buddy of your own, you can also check out this lizard bolster. It is guaranteed to stick with you whenever you need a hug.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.