S’porean Encounters Long Queues At Tokyo Disneyland, Ends Up Spending Over 12 Hours There

Singaporean Faces Snaking Queues & Long Waiting Times At Tokyo Disneyland

The year-end holidays are upon us, and some Singaporeans probably have vacations booked to various holiday destinations around the world.

Unfortunately, these venues may come with long waiting times and snaking queues, especially if they are particularly popular ones.

This was the case at Tokyo Disneyland recently, where a Singaporean shared a picture of the long lines at the entrance to the venue.

In response, others shared that they faced the same situation and advised visitors to be patient while enduring the wait.

Singaporean experiences long queues at Tokyo Disneyland

Posting in the Singaporeans Traveling to Japan (Planning & Discussion) Facebook group, a user from Singapore shared details of her recent trip to Tokyo Disneyland.

She posted an image of the queue outside the entrance to the theme park. In the picture, a huge line had formed at the gate, with many visitors crammed together.

This had been the situation at the theme park at 7.19am in Tokyo, according to the OP.

In addition, several rides had long waiting times before she could eventually try them out. For instance, the ‘Haunted Mansion’ had her waiting in line for 40 minutes.

She also waited 80 minutes for ‘Baymax The Happy Ride’ even with premier access.

The wait for ‘Beauty And The Beast’, however, was the longest, taking about 120 minutes or two hours the second time around.

The OP stated that she ended up leaving the park at 9.40pm that night, which meant that she spent more than 12 hours there.

Others encounter the same situation

Her post has since gone viral on Facebook with over 300 shares and many comments from other visitors claiming that they faced the same situation.

One user said that they arrived ahead of the opening time at Tokyo Disneyland, sometime after 5am. Regardless of their efforts, they still faced long queues at the theme park.

Meanwhile, some others claimed that facing such a situation at the theme park is “normal.”

A commenter also advised exercising patience while waiting at Tokyo Disneyland, as the rides and food available are apparently worth it.

While some recommended entering the park after the crowds have cleared instead, others warned that slots for several rides and shows may be limited.

They thus suggested enduring the wait and booking the slots immediately after entering the park.

With the Christmas holidays coming up, many tourists worldwide probably have trips booked to popular destinations like Tokyo Disneyland.

Therefore, it would be best to plan ahead for long waiting times at such attractions.

Also read: Admission Tickets To Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan Will Increase To S$100 Amid Inflationary Pressure

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Joseph Costa on Unsplash and Facebook.