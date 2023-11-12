CEO Treats 1,200 Staff Based In Asia Including S’pore To All-Expenses-Paid Tokyo Disneyland Trip

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Sponsors Tokyo Disneyland Trip For Asia-Based Staff

For some lucky employees, their bosses may treat them to fancy meals to reward their hard work. But Citadel and Citadel Securities’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ken Griffin went all out, paying for roughly 1,200 staff members’ trip to Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan.

They weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the gift as many brought their loved ones too.

Mr Griffin apparently made the generous arrangement in celebration of Citadel and Citadel Securities’ 30th and 20th anniversaries respectively.

Staff & families get free trip to Tokyo Disneyland

According to Business Insider, billionaire hedge fund boss Ken Griffin hosted an extravagant celebration for his companies’ anniversaries from 27 to 29 Oct.

He invited employees from the company’s Asian offices including Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore to join in the festivities.

Instead of a company dinner or simple getaway, Mr Griffin rewarded them with an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Tokyo. He reportedly covered the following costs entirely:

Travel

Hotel

Food

Disney tickets

Entertainment

Childcare

If you’re wondering what ‘entertainment’ means, brace yourselves as the surprise continues.

Maroon 5 & Calvin Harris performed at private show

After giving a speech, Mr Griffin introduced Maroon 5, who performed along with Calvin Harris in a private showcase, reported Business Insider.

Among the 1,200 attendees were his workers’ partners and about 300 of their children, stated New York Post (NY Post).

Other than the mini concert, they received express passes for Walt Disney World Tokyo. This meant that they could skip the queues for rides at Disneyland, DisneySea and other attractions there.

How much Mr Griffin paid for everything in total is unclear.

Long overdue festivities to celebrate company’s success

Apparently, the celebrations were a long time coming. The companies had planned to have them earlier but cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that restrictions have eased, they were able to go out in full force.

Bloomberg reported that Citadel and Citadel Securities grew their headcount twofold over the past three years. Today, they have more than 400 employees in Asia, with supposed plans to expand in Japan.

Should they celebrate more successes in the future, who knows what lavish treats employees could enjoy next.

