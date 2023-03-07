S’pore Paradise Group Rewards 100 Long-Service Staff With Rolex Watches, Gets Praise For Generosity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Paradise Group Gives Out Rolex Watches To Employees Who Have Worked There For 10 Years

On Monday (6 Mar), Singapore-based restaurant group, Paradise Group held their annual dinner celebration.

It was a grand affair attended by 1,600 people, but what caught many netizens’ attention was the fact that the restaurant group generously gifted long-time employees with Rolex watches.

In a post on Xiaohongshu, a food blogger who attended the event wrote that companies willing to invest in employees can go further.

According to a Paradise Group employee on Facebook, it did not matter what position the employee held in the company — as long as they worked for 10 years, they were given a Rolex watch.

Rolex watches given out as Paradise Group’s long service award

The food blogger shared on Xiaohongshu their coverage of Paradise Group’s grand annual meeting on Monday (6 Mar).

While the entire celebration was a grand one, for them, the highlight of the night had to be when the company gave out Rolex watches as long-service awards to employees.

The blogger wrote in Chinese that companies willing to invest in their employees will go further.

An employee also shared a video of the award presentation ceremony on Facebook.

Employees were seen walking up to a table full of Rolexes and collecting their own.

In the background, the host could be heard saying, “I believe it is an unforgettable night for these friends who have served here for ten years”.

Those who received a watch then went on stage to take a photo together.

She explained it didn’t matter what position one held in the company. Anyone who had worked for ten years was given a Rolex watch.

She laughingly said that in the end, the boss only managed to give out 98 of the 100 watches and kept the remaining two.

Netizens envious of employees

Within less than a day, the Facebook post garnered over 200 shares. Watching the employees collect their Rolex watches, many netizens felt envious.

One netizen wrote that it seems to always be someone else’s boss who shows such generosity and never their own.

When someone asked in disbelief if this took place in Singapore, the employee revealed that this was actually not the first time the boss gave out Rolex watches. He simply didn’t publicise it before.

She shared that this is actually the third time this was happening after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

