Lost dog seen wandering on CTE after escaping from pet boarder, S$1,000 reward offered

Owner & volunteers looking for lost dog seen wandering on CTE

After escaping from a pet boarder, a lost dog was seen wandering dangerously on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (7 Dec).

The owner of the five-year-old male chow chow named Kiko is offering a S$1,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Owner appeals for help to find lost dog

Kiko’s owner Matthew, who is currently overseas, appealed for help in a message posted in the Search for Kiko Telegram channel.

He said his dog was lost on Sunday afternoon, between 2pm to 3pm.

He asked members of the public to help keep a lookout for Kiko if they are driving or passing by the area.

Lost dog seen on CTE, purportedly escaped from pet boarder

Matthew noted that Kiko was seen at around 4.30pm on the CTE, in the northbound direction.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, which had a time stamp of 4.37pm, showed him wandering amid cars in the middle of the expressway.

Matthew noted that this was near the Jalan Bahagia/Whampoa Drive exit.

When a volunteer helping to look for Kiko commented on the post, she was asked how the dog ended up on the CTE.

She responded that he had escaped from a pet boarder.

In the Telegram channel, Matthew said that the boarder had informed them of Kiko’s disappearance only at about 9.30pm.

Lost dog seen at various other locations

Earlier that day, before he got onto the expressway, Kiko was seen wandering along the road near Block 194 Kim Keat Avenue at about 3.30pm, according to a netizen in the Telegram channel.

In another video, which had a time stamp of 4.31pm the same day, Kiko was seen running against the flow of traffic at the Braddell Road exit.

Yet another video, which had a time stamp of 6.46pm, depicted the dog running across traffic, causing cars to stop to avoid hitting him.

Another netizen shared a photo of Kiko on the road, but said he had run away by the time they opened the door.

Most recently, Kiko was said to have been seen under the steps of a bin centre near Block 44 Bendemeer Road at about 7.30am on Monday (8 Dec).

However, the person who saw the dog could not confirm whether it was Kiko.

Reward of S$1,000 offered

Matthew said the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) and Traffic Police had been alerted.

The pet boarder has also lodged a report with the police, Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA in turn mentioned that the dog was last seen near the CTE Ang Mo Kio exit, he added.

Matthew additionally told AsiaOne that he is offering a S$1,000 reward for Kiko.

While he is friendly and will not bite, he is shy with humans and may run away when chased, he noted.

Those who see him or manage to secure him can contact 85119941/91390322/91376670.

As of Tuesday (9 Dec), Kiko has not been found.

