Missing dog found on 3rd day of search after escaping from pet boarder

Lost dog seen wandering on CTE after escaping pet boarder

After it escaped from a pet boarder, motorists saw a lost dog wandering dangerously on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (7 Dec).

The owner of the five-year-old male chow chow named Kiko offered a S$5,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

On Tuesday (9 Dec) at around 3.17pm, Kiko was found walking in the drain near 8 Mar Thoma Road.

He has been reunited with his owners and is currently receiving immediate care and check-ups.

MS News has reached out to the owner for more information.

Owner appeals for help to find lost dog

Kiko’s owner, Matthew, appealed for help in a message posted in the Search for Kiko Telegram channel.

He said his dog went missing on Sunday afternoon, between 2pm to 3pm.

He asked members of the public to help keep an eye out for Kiko if they are driving or passing by the area.

Lost dog seen on CTE, purportedly escaped from pet boarder

Matthew noted that people saw Kiko on the CTE around 4.30pm, heading northbound.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, with a timestamp of 4.37pm, showed him wandering amid cars in the middle of the expressway.

Matthew noted that this was near the Jalan Bahagia/Whampoa Drive exit.

When a volunteer helping to look for Kiko commented on the post, other users asked her how the dog ended up on the CTE.

She responded that he had escaped from a pet boarder.

In the Telegram channel, Matthew said that the boarder had informed them of Kiko’s disappearance only at about 9.30pm.

Lost dog seen at various other locations

Earlier that day, before he got onto the expressway, a netizen on the Telegram channel saw Kiko wandering along Kim Keat Avenue near Block 194 at about 3.30pm.

In another video, which had a time stamp of 4.31pm the same day, Kiko runs against the flow of traffic at the Braddell Road exit.

Yet another video, with a timestamp of 6.46pm, the dog runs across traffic, causing cars to stop to avoid hitting him.

Another netizen shared a photo of Kiko on the road, but said he had run away by the time they opened the door.

Most recently, witnesses said they saw Kiko under the steps of a bin centre near Block 44 Bendemeer Road at about 7.30am on Monday (8 Dec).

However, the person who saw the dog could not confirm whether it was Kiko.

Reward of S$1,000 offered initially

Matthew said the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) and Traffic Police had been alerted.

The pet boarder has also lodged a report with the police, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA, in turn, mentioned that the dog was last seen near the CTE Ang Mo Kio exit, he added.

Matthew additionally told AsiaOne that he is offering a S$1,000 reward for Kiko initially but later upped it to S$5,000.

Also read: Lost Dog Wanders Onto PIE, Motorists & Police Rescue & Return It To Anxious Owner

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @claudiiateh on Instagram and Search for Kiko on Telegram.

