Car owner in Thailand puts vehicle up for sale, saying they no longer had money to buy fuel for it

Car owner in Thailand puts vehicle up for sale after lacking the money for fuel

Rising oil prices are causing car owners to panic in Thailand, with one in Phang-Nga province even putting up a sign on their vehicle to indicate that they were selling it because they no longer had the money to afford fuel.

According to Siam News, the oil shortage has also caused many gas stations to be closed for extended periods of time.

Car for sale after oil prices surge

In a photo that is being circulated online, a silver Isuzu pickup truck could be seen parked on the side of the road with a piece of paper nestled on its windshield.

“Selling urgently,” it said. Underneath it in brackets, the car owner left a reason for the urgency — no money for fuel. Contact details were left underneath the text.

Reports said the vehicle had been parked outside a gas station.

The vehicle and its sign were spotted just a day after Thailand announced a staggering surge of ฿6 (S$0.23) per litre on Thursday (26 March). The increase came as a result of the government ending subsidies.

Gas stations remain closed as supplies dwindle

That car owner was not the only person feeling the impact. Despite the higher prices, oil continues to sell out extremely quickly.

According to Khaosod, many gas stations in Phang-Nga remain without supply of any sort of oil at all. This has forced many of them to remain closed despite their usual operating hours.

Photos showed multiple gas stations placing metal barriers and signs at their entrances indicating that they had run out of supply.

Gas station attendants have also begun putting extra consideration into cases where customers brought containers to buy multiple gallons of oil, to ensure that other customers would have the opportunity to purchase as well.

Those who are working in the delivering business and operating industrial vehicles said they have been hit especially hard.

One rider, aged 39, asked for more government support so he could continue doing his job.

Also read: Long queues at Cnergy Dunman petrol station cause traffic congestion as drivers flock for cheaper fuel



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Featured image adapted from Daily News and AmarinTV.