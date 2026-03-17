Long queues at Cnergy Dunman petrol station cause traffic congestion as drivers flock for cheaper fuel

Cnergy Dunman petrol kiosk offers significantly cheaper petrol, causing long queues that slow down traffic

Long queues formed outside Cnergy Dunman, a petrol station offering significantly cheaper fuel than its competitors, leading to traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Pump prices have surged sharply in recent weeks, largely due to the spillover effects from the Middle East conflict, but Cnergy has kept its fuel prices lower than most major petrol kiosks in Singapore.

Cheaper petrol compared to major competitors

Cnergy, operated by local gas operator Union Gas, currently offers 95-octane petrol at S$2.41/L for members.

This is almost S$1/L cheaper than competitors such as SPC, which charges S$3.39/L for the same grade of petrol.

While SPC’s price is non-discounted, after factoring in credit card and member discounts, SPC’s petrol price is believed to be around S$2.68/L, nearly 30 cents more expensive than Cnergy.

As a result, drivers have been flocking to Cnergy’s three outlets across Singapore to take advantage of the lower prices.

Traffic congestion forms at Cnergy Dunman

This surge in demand has caused heavy traffic congestion outside Cnergy Dunman, located along Dunman Road near the entrance to Carpmael Road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that queues outside the petrol kiosk have blocked cars from entering and exiting nearby streets.

On Monday (16 March), reporters observed a queue of over 15 cars that obstructed the entrance to the petrol station and the intersection of Carpmael Road.

Buses, including SBS Transit services 16, 16M, and 33, have also been delayed, with some drivers honking repeatedly at the queue but unable to proceed.

Two bus drivers were even reportedly forced to let passengers board and alight on the road, unable to access the bus stop near the petrol kiosk due to the obstructed traffic.

Nearby residents have also reported heavy traffic and honking up until 11pm at night.

Traffic cones placed at entrance to prevent queue cutting

To manage the chaos, traffic cones were placed at the entrance of Cnergy Dunman to prevent drivers from cutting in line.

These cones, which were put in place on 13 March, have narrowed the entry lane from two vehicles to just one, creating a more orderly queue.

However, there have still been occasional attempts to cut in line from nearby Cameron Road and across the street, causing further delays.

Also read: Pump prices in S’pore rise above S$3/L, Shell’s premium 98-octane petrol hits record high of S$4.05/L

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Featured image adapted from Kai (Martin) on Google Maps and @eat.drive.tech on TikTok