Employee asks ‘why is S’pore not encouraging WFH’ when society is already so ‘stressed out’

Reddit user questions why Singapore is ‘not encouraging WFH’, cites mental health benefits

A Reddit user recently raised concerns over Singapore’s lack of encouragement for Work-From-Home (WFH) measures, pointing out that its implementation would bring sizeable benefits.

The post has become a point of discussion among netizens, garnering over 500 upvotes and 200 comments.

Reddit user points out benefits of WFH

The Reddit user u/Thin_Turn6201 shared the post on r/askSingapore last Sunday (29 March), questioning why WFH isn’t more the norm in Singapore.

In his post, the Original Poster (OP) said that Singapore is “already so stressed out” and “always rushing for best performance targets”.

As such, the OP posits that cutting down on commute time by allowing employees to WFH will improve their mental health.

Improved fertility rates

The OP also states that Singapore should be “embracing technology and granting workers the flexibility to WFH”.

This would potentially allow for an increase in Singapore’s fertility rate, the OP added.

According to the Department of Statistics, Singapore’s total fertility rate in 2025 was the lowest in its history, at 0.87.

A recent study by the National University of Singapore echoed the OP’s sentiments, with findings showing a link between flexible working arrangements and plans to have children among young, unmarried and working Singaporeans.

Improved mental health

According to the OP, WFH will also help individuals with social anxiety.

“Have you seen Bishan’s platform at 7am or 7pm?” the OP asked, likely referring to the massive crowds at the MRT station during peak hours.

“Bishan station is so packed that it actually makes it unsafe for commuters, all because we cannot be late for work,” the OP said.

Disagreements among netizens

However, most netizens disagreed with the OP’s stance, pointing out that the drawbacks of WFH were not mentioned.

One netizen noted that such a move may lead to companies outsourcing jobs to other countries, which may be cheaper.

Another user said that, from experience, efficiency and results decrease when employees are allowed to WFH.

Alternatively, a Reddit user felt that a complete WFH arrangement may not be required, suggesting that working from home for just one or two days a week can be beneficial employees.

Users also alleged that mental health is not prioritised in Singapore.

WFH debate to continue

Discussions regarding WFH policies have gained traction since it implementation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2024, the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests (TG-FWAR) was enacted, allowing employees to formally request for Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs).

Employers are also mandated to consider and respond to such requests.

Also read: ‘The salary’: S’pore employees share what makes 1-hour daily work commute worthwhile

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Featured image adapted from Karola G on Canva and charliepix on Canva.