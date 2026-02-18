‘The salary’: S’pore employees share what makes 1-hour daily work commute worthwhile

long commute

Latest News Singapore

How far are you willing to travel for work in Singapore?

18 Feb 2026, 9:33 am

Employee in Singapore questions if a long commute to work every day is worth it

A discussion on Reddit has struck a chord with many Singaporeans grappling with long daily commutes.

On 10 Feb, a user on r/askSingapore asked whether travelling one hour or more each way to work is really worth it.

OP asks if long commute is worthwhile

The original poster (OP) pointed out that not everyone has the benefit of work-from-home (WFH) or hybrid arrangements.

Some employees, they said, even spend over an hour travelling each way, clocking more than two hours daily on public transport or in traffic.

Those who travel 1 hour or more across SG to get to work every day, what pros/cons are there?
byu/debboc inaskSingapore

“Those who travel 1 hour or more across SG to get to work every day, what pros/cons are there?” the OP asked.

They also wondered what makes a job worthwhile despite the long commute, or whether it is simply all downsides.

Some netizens say higher salary makes it bearable

Many Redditors were blunt in their responses, with several netizens agreeing that higher pay is the main factor that makes a long commute bearable.

One netizen replied with a single reason: “The salary.”

Source: Reddit

Another joked that they would willingly travel across Singapore if they were paid S$100,000 a month.

Source: Reddit

Others added that good bosses, supportive colleagues, and a healthy work environment can make the commute more tolerable.

Source: Reddit

However, not everyone felt the same.

One Redditor shared that after enduring a long commute for several years, the exhaustion took a toll on their mental health.

Source: Reddit

Flexi-work options gaining ground

The discussion comes amid broader conversations about work-life balance in Singapore.

In 2023, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reported that one in three employees struggles to cope with job demands and stress or experiences physical and mental fatigue due to work.

Moreover, the pandemic years demonstrated that remote work and alternative arrangements can remain productive.

From 1 Dec 2024, the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests (TG-FWAR) came into effect.

Under the guidelines, employees can formally request flexible work arrangements, while employers must consider and respond to such requests.

Also read: Nearly 50% of S’pore employees would quit if required to work in office more often: Survey

