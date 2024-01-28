Taiwanese Actress Lotus Wang Causes A Stir After Kissing 20-Year-Old Daughter On The Lips

Lotus Wang Gives 20-Year-Old Daughter 20-Second Kiss On The Lips

Taiwanese actress Lotus Wang Cai Hua recently shocked audiences when she kissed her 20-year-old daughter on the lips while filming a variety programme.

The act of affection lasted about 20 seconds and was reportedly the 55-year-old star’s idea.

She claimed the kiss was to express her motherly love towards her daughter.

On the other hand, her daughter, Huang Yuting, revealed that she was initially reluctant to the idea.

Lotus Wang kisses daughter on the lips during variety show taping

According to China Press, the incident happened on the set of the Chinese New Year’s Eve variety programme, ‘2024 WE ARE 我们的除夕夜’.

The mother-daughter duo were performing a dance item for the show.

Their performance culminated in them sharing a 20-second-long kiss on the lips.

Shocking the entire audience, the act caused those at the taping to “scream endlessly”, reported China Press.

55-year-old actress says the kiss was to express her motherly love

When asked whose idea this was, Huang denied all responsibility.

“How is that possible? Of course it was mum’s idea, how could I possibly want to kiss her?” the 20-year-old said.

Wang then admitted that she did not consult her daughter about this before the performance.

“She will get shy,” said Wang.

“When our children were younger, my husband and I would always shower them with hugs and kisses. But they started to resist when they reached their teenage years.”

Addressing her motives for the onstage kiss, the 55-year-old explained: “This time, I wanted to specially convey the hearts of parents around the world — a love that a mother has for her daughter.”

Wants daughter to dress ‘spicier’ for performance

Other than the kiss, Wang has also been urging Huang to dress “spicier”, quoted China Press.

For this performance, the 55-year-old actress has prepared five sets of costumes and was still debating on her finale attire as of 19 Jan.

When asked whether she thinks her costume needs any changes based on her mother’s feedback, Huang remarked that she thinks her current one is just fine.

Featured image adapted from China Press.