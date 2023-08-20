Dhoby Ghaut Café Looks Like An HDB Estate, Some Unhappy It Seemingly Mocks ‘Poor People Aesthetic’

Dhoby Ghaut Café Lou Shang Looks Just Like An HDB Estate

A new café and bar in the Dhoby Ghaut area, Lou Shang, looks just like an HDB estate, but some have called the decor out for being “poor people aesthetic”.

Lou Shang, which is opening on 22 Aug, is opened by the founders of Mama Diam, a café in the same area.

A video taken by food blogger @TheStormScape shows the aesthetic that evokes nostalgia for many.

But on Instagram, several people appeared to have issues with the decor and the term ‘old-school’ being used.

Not everyone concurred with these comments, however.

Lou Shang is a café that looks like

Lou Shang is situated behind a lift that looks just like one in older estates.

But once you step out of the lift, you’re greeted by a whole HDB estate — the second floor, to be exact.

The furniture and decor will be instantly recognisable to Singaporeans who stay or used to stay at HDB estates.

From metal door frames to bamboo poles and even the window shutters dotting the corridor, there’s much attention to detail here.

Even the blue chess table that used to be ubiquitous at void decks makes an appearance.

Overall, the design is a reminder of what many HDB estates look like.

You’ll only be able to find many more Easter eggs if you visit.

Not everyone likes HDB design

Some comments, however, didn’t see the nostalgia in the decor and questioned why Lou Shang appears to be profiting off the “poor person aesthetic”.

Others claimed that the decor seemed to be almost mocking the lifestyles of poor people.

Another person said there was nothing “old school” about the decor when they currently live in an HDB estate like that.

But one comment shot back at the others, stating that the view of the decor being an example of “poor people lifestyle” was stereotypical.

They further asked how often one gets to find a corridor that looks like that in a newer BTO estate.

Opens 22 Aug

According to a post on Lou Shang’s Instagram page, the café and bar are opening on 22 Aug.

If you do enjoy the aesthetic on offer and would like to tuck into some local delights, you can visit Lou Shang here:

Address: 38 Prinsep St, #02-02, Singapore 188665

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am-5pm (café), Tuesday to Thursday, 6pm-11pm. Friday and Saturday, 6pm-12am (cocktail bar), closed Monday & Sunday

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

Social media: Instagram

