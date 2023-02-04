Rochor ‘Mama Shop’ Is Secret Entryway To Speakeasy Bar, Goods Displayed Aren’t For Sale

Bar In Rochor Disguised As A Mama Shop Confuses Passers-By

You’re walking along bar-lined Prinsep Street with some friends when a brightly-lit mama shop catches your eye.

The snacks are calling out to you but there is no one there. What’s the deal?

To the surprise of many, it’s the storefront of a speakeasy bar called Mama Diam.

People mistake bar for actual mama shop due to convincing exterior

A TikTok clip posted by Mama Diam on 1 Feb showed what looks like a well-stocked mama shop selling nostalgic snacks and childhood toys.

However, the caption reveals that the mama shop is not at all what it seems.

The ‘fake’ mama shop prompted a barrage of questions in the comments section.

For some users, it was their first time hearing of Mama Diam and so, they were blatantly confused.

Others who have seen the façade in person shared their experience.

A few users specifically voiced their interest in buying the goods but were unsure if the products were for sale.

Speaking to MS News, Mama Diam’s owner, Sebastian Ang, said,

The goods at the Mama Shop are not for sale.

He explained that this is because “some of the goods are hard to replenish” and are intended purely as display pieces.

Bar is a speakeasy serving heritage-inspired food & drinks

According to their website, Mama Diam is a speakeasy bar with multiple nods to Singapore’s unique heritage.

For the uninitiated, speakeasy bars typically have hidden entrances and Mama Diam’s secret entrance lies behind a magazine shelf.

The bar did not hold back when it came to setting up the convincing storefront.

Ang reveals that all the goods on display are authentic and sourced from traditional snack shops in Singapore and Malaysia.

They apparently went to all that trouble because they wanted to have a local speakeasy that “preserves a part of Singapore’s heritage”.

Shopfront confuses Singaporeans but attracts tourists

While the bar’s façade sparked mass confusion online, business seems to be doing well for Mama Diam since Singapore opened its borders.

Since border restrictions were lifted, Ang observed an increase in foreign patrons attracted and amazed by Mama Diam’s storefront.

While a more common sight for locals, the exterior is undoubtedly a novelty to foreign eyes, which could explain the appeal.

If you’d like to check out the speakeasy for yourself, here are the deets:

Mama Diam

Address: 38 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188665

Opening hours:

4pm – 12am (Fri & Sat)

4pm – 10.30pm (Sun to Thurs)

Nearest MRT: Bencoolen Station

F&B establishments can also be involved in cultural preservation

Using such retro props to decorate a speakeasy’s entrance is surprisingly refreshing.

Not only does it attract inquisitive patrons, but it also helps to promote our unique Singaporean culture.

Kudos to the folks behind Mama Diam for marrying both elements into their façade.

We hope it’ll continue to attract more customers as the world continues opening up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

