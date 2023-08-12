S’poreans Think Low Income Is Salary Below S$2,000 Due To High Living Costs

Singaporeans Identify Low-Income Salary As Anything Below S$2,000

Singapore’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) increased to 8% this year and will subsequently rise to 9% in 2024.

No doubt, Singaporeans are feeling the heat from the increasing costs of living in the country.

Some individuals recently spoke about the issue during a street interview with YouTube channel Asian Boss.

In the video, they answered various prompts including what they consider to be a low-income salary in Singapore.

The general consensus seems to be any value below S$2,000 a month.

Individuals give hot takes during street interview

At the start of the video, the host revealed that they had decided to interview people in an area of Singapore that’s “less well off”, which is later revealed to be Bukit Merah.

They gathered perspectives from a variety of individuals, ranging from an anonymous elderly man to a young financial advisor.

These Singaporeans then sportingly gave their hot takes on questions pertaining to the costs of living here.

One man who works as an architecture consultant candidly shared that he hasn’t retired, what with the high standard of living.

“I cannot retire, I will be 70 and still work,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, a freelance driver who said that he earns less than S$5,000 a month claimed he has “no issue” surviving with that amount.

He can, however, see how it would be difficult to support a family with that salary.

When asked what they considered to be a low-income salary in Singapore, most expressed an amount under S$2,000.

“Nowadays some youngsters without education, they can get below S$2,000,” said the architecture consultant.

“I don’t know how they survive. I guess the government subsidise[s] and support[s] them.”

Government is doing enough to help low-income Singaporeans

One of the interviewees shared with Asian Boss that she has received help from her Member of Parliament (MP).

As such, she only has to pay S$26 for rent every month, without having to worry about her electricity and water bills.

When asked how much money she needs each month to comfortably get by, the lady said “just S$200 to S$300”.

Other interviewees also acknowledged the Singapore Government’s work in providing assistance to the nation’s poor.

A tattoo artist applauded the Government for doing their part.

“Some of my friend’s mums receive money from the Government,” he said.

“And that is something that I will always appreciate because credit where credit’s due, and they are doing their job.”

However, some interviewees highlighted pain points regarding the Government’s efforts.

While one pointed out that it’s not easy to apply for such grants, another said that some in the low-income community may not be aware that there are such avenues that provide help.

Singaporeans agree that Singapore is an expensive place

Most of those interviewed concurred that Singapore has a high cost of living.

They cite housing, food, and healthcare as the most expensive parts of living in the country.

Featured image adapted from Asian Boss on YouTube.