Cyclist Rides On Expressway Until LTA Officer Catches Up To Them

Cycling, as you should know, is illegal on expressways. It carries a fine of not more than S$2,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, in case you need a reminder.

Yet the law alone doesn’t seem to deter some cyclists who’ve taken to the expressways on their bikes.

They should know that Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers might be watching, as shown in a video online showing how one officer caught up to a cyclist on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Source

LTA officer catches up to cyclist on expressway

A video shared by ROADS.sg on Sunday (11 Apr) shows an LTA officer speeding down the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the morning of 20 Mar.

Source

According to the post, the incident took place along PIE towards Jurong, just before the Whitley Road exit.

While it’s unclear at first as to where the officer is headed, all becomes clear in a matter of 20 or so seconds.

After heading into the expressway proper, the LTA officer is seen catching up to the cyclist on the side of the road.

Source

Since the clip ends shortly after, we can’t see the aftermath. But we do know that the LTA officer stopped where the cyclist was.

Source

Ongoing discussion on cyclists on roads

There is an ongoing conversation about cyclists on roads behaving irresponsibly or recklessly on social media.

Whether the majority of cyclists are well-behaved appears besides the point — especially when errant cyclists are regularly captured and posted online.

Needless to say, this clip didn’t do cyclists any favours.

One netizen noted the difficulty of confiscating a bike on the expressway, since a tow truck would have to be called down.

Source

Others suggested that more measures be taken to prevent cyclists on expressways, such as a warning.

Source

Kudos to officer for enforcing laws

Most of us know that cyclists shouldn’t ride on expressways, but it happens anyway.

Nevertheless, some netizens applauded the officer for basically doing their job.

Indeed, keeping our roads safe has much to do with preventing certain actions, such as dangerous driving or speeding.

Cyclists on expressways would definitely fall under the former, no matter how far away they are from other cars. They can be an accident waiting to happen, as well as a fine or even jail.

So let’s not. Until there are dedicated cycling paths on expressways, stay away from them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.