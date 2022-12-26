3 Cars Darting Down Orchard Road Lead 3 LTA Officers On High-Speed Chase

LTA Enforcement Officers Chase After Vehicles Speeding Down Orchard Road

While most were enjoying the Christmas festivities over the weekend, our trusty enforcement officers continue to be on the lookout for errant drivers.

At around 2am on Christmas, three Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers got into a high-speed chase after several vehicles were seen speeding down Orchard Road.

Video footage of the incident was shared on Facebook and has since gone viral, garnering over 1,300 shares.

3 LTA enforcement officers on motorcycles chase speeding cars

In a video shared by SG Road Vigilante, traffic appeared sparse along Orchard Road at 1.49am on Christmas day.

When the traffic light near Orchard Gateway turned green, a black vehicle in the second lane took off speedily.

Two other cars following close behind also appeared to be speeding.

The loud sound of the engine revs could be heard in the video.

Within seconds, what appeared to be an LTA enforcement officer on a motorcycle with flashing lights zoomed by.

Soon after, another two enforcement officers dashed past, seemingly in hot pursuit of the speeding vehicles.

The dashcam footage then cut off, and it was unclear if the vehicles were pulled over.

Netizens thank officers for keeping roads safe

The video quickly went viral within 24 hours, garnering over 1,300 shares on Facebook.

In the comments, many netizens were happy to know that errant drivers would soon receive their ‘Christmas gift’ from the officers.

One user joked that they liked the ‘Christmas light’ on the enforcement officers’ bikes.

Others expressed their gratitude to the traffic police, thanking them for keeping our roads safe.

Consequences of speeding on Singapore roads

In general, if speed limit signs are absent, the speed of all vehicles must be capped at 50km/h.

For exceeding the road speed limit by 20km/h and below, drivers can be fined up to S$150. They will also accumulate up to four demerit points.

Meanwhile, exceeding the road speed limit between 21 to 50km/h can result in fines of up to S$300, depending on how much the speed limit was exceeded.

Those who exceed the road speed limit beyond that could face prosecution in court.

First-time offenders could be jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum of S$1,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.