S’pore Lady Scams Victims Into Buying Luxury Goods She Didn’t Have, Gets 33 Months’ Jail

Ex-Gucci Associate Scams Victims Into Buying Luxury Goods

Over the course of two years, a former Gucci sales associate scammed 13 people – including her friends – for more than S$196,000.

She did this by taking orders for discounted luxury goods that she had no plans on delivering.

On Thursday (8 Dec), the 34-year-old was sentenced to 33 months’ jail after pleading guilty to five counts of cheating.

Ex-Gucci associate scams victims by showing fake receipts of luxury goods

According to The Straits Times (ST), Siti Norashikin Azmi worked as a Gucci sales associate at Changi Airport between Aug 2018 and Jun 2019.

She then worked as an administrative assistant at DFS Changi Airport.

In Dec 2019, one of Siti’s former colleagues from Gucci sent her a list of items from past seasons that were being sold at a discounted price.

Siti then forwarded the list to her friends, taking orders and accepting upfront payment for items she didn’t plan on delivering.

Afterwards, Siti came up with her own list, comprising branded items supposedly from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermes.

She then told her friends that the items were going for 70% off their usual price.

In a bid to convince her victims that she had placed their orders, she sent them fake receipts, reports ST.

These receipts were in fact issued for purchases made by staff at DFS Changi Airport. Siti had access to these receipts then as she was working for the company.

The company eventually found out about this and reportedly terminated her employment in Jul or Aug 2020.

Continued scam even after leaving DFS Changi Airport

However, Siti continued with her ploy even after her dismissal.

In Sep 2020, Siti contacted 32-year-old Muhamad Imran Sumarli and told him that he was working as a DFS retail associate at Changi Airport. The pair met through a dating app.

Thinking she was selling luxury goods at a discounted price, the 32-year-old ordered several products from Gucci and Chanel, transferring S$8,790 to Siti’s bank account.

Mr Farhan also informed his own family members and friends about Siti’s supposed sale of discounted luxury items and took orders on their behalf.

He subsequently transferred S$116,344 to Siti’s bank account for an order comprising items from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Dior.

Between 2019 and 2021, Siti reportedly cheated her victims of S$196,705 without delivering any of the supposed items.

She has since made restitution of over S$16,000 to four of the victims.

Sentenced to 33 months’ jail

On Thursday (8 Dec), the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating and was sentenced to 33 months’ jail.

Speaking in court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Heng said Siti was blinded by the money she earned through the scheme.

He added that Siti’s deliberate deception and premeditation were aggravating factors.

An unrepresented Siti apologised for “everything that she (I) did”, and requested for the sentence to be deferred to Jan 2023, after her son commences school.

The offence of cheating comes with a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

