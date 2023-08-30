M Ravi Files Supreme Court Application Declaring Tharman Unfit For Presidency, Cites Prior Conviction

M Ravi Files Application In Supreme Court To Remove Tharman From Consideration For Singapore Presidency

Controversial lawyer M Ravi has filed an application in the Supreme Court calling for Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s disqualification as a presidential candidate.

Aside from posting the documents of his application, Mr Ravi also did a Facebook livestream outside the Supreme Court to share more details.

He noted that Mr Tharman “breached several articles of the Constitution”, including one that does not allow anyone with a criminal record to stand for presidential elections.

Furthermore, Mr Ravi voiced his support for Tan Kin Lian, saying he would win the election.

M Ravi says Tharman ‘unfit’ to run for Singapore presidency

On Tuesday (29 Aug), Mr Ravi took to Facebook to announce that he has filed a Supreme Court application for Mr Tharman to be removed from running in the upcoming Presidential Election (PE2023).

He also called for Mr Tharman’s Certificate of Eligibility, which the latter received on 18 Aug, to be revoked.

At around 3.50pm, Mr Ravi went live on Facebook to elaborate on his rationale.

Standing outside the Supreme Court, he noted that Mr Tharman had breached Article 19 of the Constitution of Singapore.

Article 19 states that a person shall be qualified to become President if they are not subject to any of the disqualifications in Article 45, which includes being convicted of an offence by a Singapore court.

Mr Ravi brought up the time Mr Tharman was “fined for disclosing state secrets”.

In the early 90s, Mr Tharman went on trial for breaching the Official Secrets Act after being accused of disclosing classified information, later published in The Business Times.

Furthermore, Mr Ravi said Mr Tharman had breached Article 27 by being “determined not to renounce his appointments internationally”.

“This is an emergency motion to call off the elections,” he said.

Says George Goh was “unfairly” disqualified

Mr Ravi went on to thank the “two citizens” who donated S$600, which went towards the filing fees.

He also shared that he was wearing a red polo tee from George Goh’s charity sale of campaign items.

Mistakenly referring to the former presidential hopeful as “Mr Gregory”, Mr Ravi said he was “unfairly disqualified” and should, in fact, be winning the election.

“I hereby declare Tan Kin Lian as the winner,” said Mr Ravi, bringing up Mr Tan’s promise to “call off all executions”.

Mr Tan previously said it’s “okay” to show mercy to drug mules who have been sentenced to the death penalty in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Mr Ravi was handed a five-year suspension from practising law in Singapore for making accusations of improper conduct against various parties.

