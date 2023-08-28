George Goh Raises S$8,606 From Charity Sale Of Campaign Items, Covering 2,150 Meals For Needy

George Goh’s Charity Sale Of Campaign Items Raised Over S$8,000

Last week, former presidential hopeful George Goh revealed he would sell his campaign items for charity.

The announcement came after he did not receive the Certificate of Eligibility for the presidential election.

On 27 Aug, Mr Goh took to Facebook to reveal that the charity sale had managed to raise a total of S$8,606.61.

With this amount, he and his team could sponsor 2,150 meals for those in need.

Taking place over the weekend at 118 Joo Chiat Road, the charity sale consisted of campaign items, including but not limited to T-shirts, flags and banners.

It was on a pick-and-pay-as-you-wish basis, with all proceeds going to Secondmeal — a non-profit organisation that grants the needy free meals.

“My team and I would like to thank everyone, young and old, who came to support our charity sale,” Mr Goh said.

“It has been so wonderful meeting each one of you and hearing each of your stories. You have made a difference with your support today!”

Those who would like to support a second meal for those in need can do so here.

Had “very strong case” for eligibility

On 18 Aug, Mr Goh did not manage to receive an eligibility certificate for the election from the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC).

Expressing his disappointment in the PEC’s decision, he said the committee did not explain their choice either.

Mr Goh reiterated that his legal and financial team submitted “a very strong case” for eligibility.

This includes managing five companies. He stated that he was sure such qualifications met the shareholders’ equity and profitability criteria.

In response, the PEC shared their reasoning for the rejection in a letter, pointing out that his experience in five different companies wasn’t equivalent to a single private-sector organisation.

Featured image adapted from George Goh Ching Wah on Facebook.