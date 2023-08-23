George Goh Selling Campaign Items Meant For Presidential Election, Proceeds Go To Charity

George Goh Holding Charity Sale For Campaign Items

Former presidential hopeful George Goh is selling the items meant for his campaign and will be donating the proceeds to charity.

The charity sale will take place at 118 Joo Chiat Road on Saturday (26 Aug) and Sunday (27 Aug), 10am to 4pm.

Mr Goh will be there on both days from 2pm onwards to greet his supporters.

Proceeds from the sale will be going to Secondmeal, a non-profit that makes meals accessible to the needy.

Proceeds go to non-profit that makes meals accessible to the needy

On Wednesday (23 Aug), Mr Goh announced on social media that he will be selling the items meant for his presidential campaign for a good cause.

This makes good on the promise he made when his application to contest in the presidential election was rejected.

In the Facebook post, he shared that all proceeds from the sale will go to Secondmeal — a non-profit organisation that helps those in need to obtain free meals.

The charity sale will be happening from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (26 Aug) and Sunday (27 Aug), at 118 Joo Chiat Road, unit #02-03.

Additionally, Mr Goh will be at the sale between 2pm and 4pm to greet and thank his supporters.

“I know this will go a long way to helping many,” he wrote.

Similarly, he said on Instagram, “Join us this Saturday and Sunday as we sell some campaign items that now are limited edition merchandise.”

He also encouraged people to come and “say hi if you’d like to”.

George Goh selling campaign items on pick-and-pay-as-you-wish basis

In the event poster, Mr Goh and his team said that they chose to hold this charity sale instead of “throwing away hundreds of [their] campaign items”.

Campaign items available for sale include but are not limited to:

T-shirts

Flags

Banners

Tissue packets

Posters

Badges

Notably, the charity sale will be on a pick-and-pay-as-you-wish basis.

Kudos to Mr Goh who is turning his situation around to do something good for the community.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from George Goh on Facebook and Instagram. First image for illustration purposes only.