Ex-M’sia PM Mahathir Tests Positive For Covid-19, Is At Heart Institute For Observation

97-Year-Old Mahathir In Hospital After Testing Positive For Covid-19

The former Prime Minister (PM) of Malaysia Dr Mahathir Mohamad has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement today.

The 97-year-old is currently under observation at the National Heart Institute.

The two-time PM, whose last stint ended in 2020, has reportedly received at least three Covid-19 vaccine shots, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

CNA reports that Dr Mahathir visited the National Heart Institute as recently as February due to undisclosed cardiac issues.

He was admitted to the hospital in December 2021 and had an elective medical procedure there in January, which went smoothly.

Previously, Dr Mahathir had undergone heart bypass surgery and had a history of heart attacks.

Political career still ongoing

Even at the age of 97, Dr Mahathir has continued to stay active in the political scene.

He most famously turned on his protégé Najib Razak, who recently received a jail term for misappropriating funds in the 1MDB scandal.

The former UMNO leader set up his own alliance before the 2018 general election, winning a majority and becoming PM for the second time.

But in-fighting with Anwar Ibrahim caused the alliance to dissolve, and Dr Mahathir stepped down in 2020.

Recently, he has continued his remarks about Najib online, throwing shade at his defence in court over the 1MDB scandal.

