Baker’s Brew Studio Has Mahjong Cupcakes For Fans Of Dry Swimming

In the eyes of many Singaporeans, mahjong is a game that requires a great deal of skill.

However, it certainly doesn’t hurt if Lady Luck decides to pay a visit — can’t say the same for your fellow players who share the table though.

For those who gather regularly with their kakis for a game of mahjong, these themed cupcakes might just be what they need to diao zhng every time they’re the banker.

Available in sets of 6 or 12, these exquisite cakes are also not too sweet, making them suitable for both the elderly and kids.

Mahjong cupcakes come in 12 flavours

Baker’s Brew Studio, a local bakery, is offering a mahjong fanatic’s take on a classic dessert — cupcakes.

With fluffy and creamy icings, these cupcakes are available in 12 flavours, including fruity ones like lychee mango, sweet ones like chocolate and vanilla, and local ones like ondeh ondeh.

A closer look at the highlight of the cake – the mahjong ’tile’ atop – reveals the meticulous carving that makes it hyper-realistic.

According to Baker’s Brew Studio, the ‘mahjong tiles’ are made from fondant – a type of cake icing – and are 100% edible.

Pastry available for collection in several outlets

Starting from a humble outlet in Sembawang 6 years ago, the bakery gradually gained momentum and expanded to the central and southern region of Singapore.

If you are keen to get your hands on a set of these mahjong cupcakes, you can order online and collect them at physical branches.

Self-collection is available at the bakery’s outlets in Paragon, Plaza Singapura, Great World City, Upper Thomson, or Sembawang from 11am-8pm.

Alternatively, you can opt for delivery services from $15.

Studio offers baking classes too

For those who want to learn the recipe and recreate it at home, the local bakery also offers baking classes too.

You can have hands-on baking experiences at the various studios while learning a recipe or two from the instructors. Visit Baker’s Brew website for more information.

Dessert settled for next mahjong jio

We don’t know about you, but these adorable cupcakes look like something every mahjong lover would like to chi.

If your next mahjong sesh is coming up, you know what to do.

Or, if your mahjong fanatic friend’s birthday is coming up, you know what to do, too.

