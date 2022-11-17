Disneyland Malacca Apparently Not Happening, Disney Reps Reportedly Deem Rumours Speculative

Disney Allegedly Denies Claims Of Upcoming Disneyland In Malacca

Yesterday (16 Nov), reports surfaced claiming that Malacca will be home to Southeast Asia’s first Disneyland.

But just a day later, the validity of those claims seem to have been brought into question.

Citing a Disney spokesperson, a CNN reporter claimed that there are apparently no official plans for a Disney-themed park in Malacca.

The spokesperson even deemed the rumours “fake news and purely speculative”.

Rumours about Disneyland Malacca are “speculative”

On Thursday (17 Nov), Ms Heather Chen – a CNN reporter covering Southeast Asian news – took to Twitter to share that a Disney official had disputed claims about plans for a Disneyland theme park in Malacca.

According to her, the spokesperson described the rumours as “purely speculative and misinformed”.

Confusion allegedly arose from misinterpretation of statement

In a separate tweet, she identified the possible cause behind the error.

Referring back to Malacca’s State Heritage and Culture Committee Chairman’s statement, Chen noted that Mr Jailani did talk about the construction of a theme park.

However, he only seemed to envision its size and possibly reputation to be big enough to match Disneyland.

At the time of writing, Disney has yet to release an official statement addressing the matter.

MS News has reached out to them. We’ll update the article accordingly when they get back.

