‘That’s a lie’: Anwar denies talks of opening a casino in JB Forest City

Malaysia PM Anwar denies plans to open casino in Forest City

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim has denied talks of opening a casino in Johor Bahru’s Forest City after rumors of development plans were brought to light on Thursday (25 April).

Unidentified sources had initially revealed that Anwar met up with developers to discuss ways to attract residents to the S$136 billion city.

Anwar addressed the rumors at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event in Putrajaya.

Rumors of casino plans in Forest City

According to a report by Bloomberg, unidentified sources alleged Anwar had met up with Berjaya Corporation’s founder Vincent Tan and Genting Group’s chairman Lim Kok Thay last week to discuss plans for the new casino.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor was also allegedly represented.

However, the discussion was preliminary and sources were not sure if Anwar would follow through with the plans.

Bloomberg reported that the launch of a casino would have been a “boost” to Forest City, noting the development’s struggle in attracting residents.

An anonymous source said that Country Garden is interested to have a casino there.

However, a spokesperson from Berjaya said that the company was not aware of any talks between Anwar and its founder on this topic.

Anwar denies casino talks

Anwar has since stepped forward and denied plans to open a casino in Forest City.

According to a Free Malaysia Today report, Anwar told reporters that rumors of the casino plans were false.

“Not true, not true. Casino licence…That’s a lie,” he said while making an ‘X’ sign with his arms.

The New Straits Times (NST) also confirmed the Malaysian PM’s dismissal of the casino rumors.

He addressed the issue after attending the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Communications Ministry joint Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in Putrajaya today (25 April).

In 2023, Anwar announced the Forest City’s designation as a Special Financial Zone.

This move was meant to encourage foreign investment and promote economic growth in Iskandar, Malaysia.

