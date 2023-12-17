Tuas To JB Forest City Shuttle Bus Now Available, Convenient For Getaways & Shopping Trips

Shuttle Bus Between Tuas Checkpoint & Forest City In JB Now Available

When folks from Singapore visit Johor Bahru (JB), they often head to go-to malls such as City Square and KSL City Mall. Now, travellers have the option to explore Forest City instead, thanks to the new shuttle bus travelling between there and the Tuas Second Link.

Seats on the air-conditioned bus are said to be spacious, so passengers will have a comfortable journey.

The service will add convenience for those who’ve purchased homes at Forest City too, should they need to travel between Singapore and JB often.

Shuttle bus travels between Tuas Checkpoint & Forest City

According to a news release on the Forest City website, the service officially commenced on Friday (15 Dec).

The bus, FC1, which starts its service from Forest City, will pass through the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex or CIQ 2nd Link towards the Tuas Second Link.

Services begin as early as 5.30am daily and are available in 1-hour intervals throughout the day till 8.30pm.

Fees for the trips in both directions are as follows:

Malaysia to Singapore – RM4.50 (S$1.28)

Singapore to Malaysia – S$4.50

Passengers can use the ManjaLink card, which is available for purchase and top-up at Jurong East Bus & MRT interchange and IMM mall, for the rides.

Park & ride facilities for those travelling from Forest City

Forest City is also hoping to make cross-border commutes easier for folks travelling to Singapore from JB.

With free parking at the Forest City transportation hub, they can leave their vehicles there and hop on the shuttle bus instead.

That way, they won’t have to find a bus in the busy city area or navigate the Causeway jam themselves.

They can even stop by the 24-hour KK Mart convenience store to grab some snacks or have a meal at the mamak shop there. Public toilets are also easily accessible for emergency bowel breaks before your trip.

Alternative places to visit in JB

Although Forest City has had its share of controversy, it’s still an exciting development that not many have probably had the chance to explore. And with work reportedly resuming since the Covid-19 pandemic stoppage, there may be lots more to see and do there now.

Visitors who want to take advantage of the exchange rate can shop to their hearts’ content at Commercial Street, which has plenty of restaurants and duty-free stores.

Meanwhile, families seeking some excitement can splash around at Forest City Water Park, which only costs RM20 (S$5.70) to enter.

If you’re too tired to go home just yet, consider booking a stay at the Forest City Marina or Golf Hotels, which have rooms with balconies overlooking the pools or the sea.

Already raring to plan a trip or getaway there? You can visit Causeway Link’s website here to find out more about the shuttle service.

