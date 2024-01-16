Lecturer From M’sia Claims To Earn S$2.5K More Working As A Cleaner In S’pore

Lecturer Resorts To Working As Cleaner In Singapore To Make Ends Meet

A post by a former lecturer from Malaysia claiming to earn more than S$2,500 extra by working as a cleaner in Singapore has made waves on Facebook.

The anonymous poster shared that they used to earn about RM1,900 (S$541.35) a month as a lecturer.

In contrast, they rake in S$3,100 monthly as a cleaner in Singapore.

Lecturer from Malaysia earns more as a cleaner in Singapore

The person in question took to the Facebook group ‘Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia’ or ‘Bankrupt in Malaysia’ on Saturday (13 Jan) to share their account.

While the post has now been deleted, screenshots of it have made the rounds online.

The OP began the post by explaining that they used to lecture at a private higher education institution (IPTS) in Malaysia. His monthly pay at the time was RM1,900 (S$541.35).

Having worked as a lecturer for five years, the OP noted that they would run out of funds every month. On some occasions, they would end up short of money before half the month went by.

This was due to the rising price of goods coupled with their stagnant salary.

Encourages others to apply for jobs in Singapore

The financial situation made the former lecturer worry about not being able to make ends meet, especially when it came to household needs.

Therefore, the OP decided to look for a job in Singapore and finally found one as a cleaner for S$3,100 per month.

They explained that they had been deeply in debt at the time. Working as a cleaner in Singapore was thus a “shortcut” to solving their financial problems.

The OP concluded the post by encouraging others facing similar predicaments to apply for a job in Singapore, especially due to the proportionally higher salary they would receive.

