900,000 M’sians Working In S’pore Full-Time, Drawn To Better Pay & Career Opportunities

More Attractive Lifestyles & Better Pay Cause Influx Of Malaysians Working In Singapore

As things gradually return to the status quo with the easing of Covid-19 measures, one aspect of Singapore is also slowly recovering.

Many Malaysians have come to Singapore to boost the amount of manpower available. Malaysian officials attributed such a move to better pay and career opportunities.

For some, the ease of transport within Singapore is also a bonus.

More Malaysians working in Singapore

According to The Sun Daily, as many as 900,000 Malaysians have joined Singapore’s workforce.

Of these 900,000, a third of them travel to Singapore every day for work.

Citing the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), the Malaysian English daily reported that this was due to the Lion City’s high exchange rate and better salary packages.

In addition to earning more income, Malaysians are also drawn to Singapore due to better career progression and a more attractive lifestyle.

By working in advanced industries, Malaysian citizens often get the chance for regional and international postings as well.

“They earn better incomes in Singapore, which ensures they have enough savings when they retire,” MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said.

He added that this was an important consideration as the cost of goods and services is rising in Malaysia.

Customer service executive Yuni Lim told The Sun Daily she also appreciated Singapore’s efficient and reliable transportation system because this wasn’t the case in Malaysia.

“In Malaysia, you won’t be able to know when the bus or train would arrive, even though there is a schedule,” she said.

Measures to slow down transfer of manpower

The outflow of Malaysians spells trouble for Malaysia as it might face a lack of manpower and an over-reliance on foreign human resources.

Dr Syed stated that MEF has urged the government to implement more advanced technologies to encourage more Malaysians to stay and take on jobs within the region.

“The government also needs to assist employers in introducing new technology for IR4.0 (Fourth Industrial Revolution),” Dr Syed said.

However, he acknowledged that such moves would be expensive. Micro, small and medium enterprises, which make up almost all of the current registered companies in Malaysia, would find it costly to manage such technologies.

Brain drain issue impossible to solve overnight

The number of Malaysians leaving their home country for better opportunities across the Causeway is a brain drain problem that has long plagued our northern neighbour.

Encouraging citizens to stay will require a lot of work.

While it is a complex issue that’s impossible to solve overnight, perhaps it may be the catalyst to motivate the Malaysian government to do better for its people.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash & by MS News.