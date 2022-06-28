Work Pass Holders Cannot Keep Foreign-Registered Vehicles In S’pore Permanently From 1 Jul

Work Pass Holders Can’t Keep & Use Foreign-Registered Vehicles In Singapore

For the past few weeks, the land checkpoints between Malaysia and Singapore have seen traffic jams spanning long hours and hindering movement.

Perhaps in light of this increasingly common phenomenon, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be taking action to curb the number of vehicles entering Singapore. From 1 Jul, work pass holders (WPHs) will no longer be able to keep and use foreign-registered vehicles here.

As a result of the regulation, local auto dealerships have apparently reported a 30% increase in the number of vehicles sold.

Work pass holders cannot use foreign-registered vehicles

According to 8world News, WPHs cannot use foreign-registered vehicles within Singapore after 1 Jul.

The LTA had previously warned vehicle owners about this in a press release on 6 May, where they announced the upcoming withdrawal of the exemption for WPHs “to keep and use their foreign-registered vehicles perpetually in Singapore”.

Prior to the changes, LTA had allowed WPHs to keep and use their vehicles in Singapore due to the border restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In light of the recent heavy traffic into Singapore, LTA shared with 8world News that the new ruling will hopefully assist with the need for vehicle control.

Under the new amendment to the Highway Traffic Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$1,000 and a jail term of up to three months. Subsequent offences will carry a fine of up to S$2,000 or up to six months in prison.

WPHs not living in Singapore must also ensure that their foreign-registered vehicles remain outside of Singapore for at least six hours daily.

Changes difficult for work pass holders

Speaking to 8world news, WPH Mr Hanhui shared his struggles trying to adapt to the new regulation.

The delivery rider for a local laundry factory would typically drive back and forth between Singapore and Malaysia every week.

Now, however, he claims that he has to fork out over S$16,000 to buy a motorcycle in Singapore.

He also cited the examples of WPHs who may want to buy a motorcycle locally but don’t have a local driver’s licence, which makes it difficult.

On the flip side, the ruling has boosted local businesses, particularly among motorcycle dealers.

Local auto dealerships have allegedly reported a 30% increase in the number of WPHs purchasing their vehicles.

One motorcycle shop owner has even promised to lower prices to assist WPHs, reported 8world News.

Hope authorities will introduce measures to assist those affected

On one hand, this ruling will likely ease traffic conditions at the checkpoints in the coming weeks.

However, WPHs evidently may end up suffering as they try to adapt to the regulations.

Hopefully, the authorities will consider their challenges and offer assistance to ease their transition.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated Work Permit Holders. This is inaccurate and corrections have been made.