M’sian Man Collapses While About To Scan Passport At JB Checkpoint, Confirmed Dead By Police

Malaysian Man Collapses & Passes Away At JB Checkpoint, Was About To Scan Passport

While getting ready to scan his passport at the land checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB), a 59-year-old Malaysian man collapsed and passed away.

The incident occurred on Monday (7 Aug) morning, with police confirming his demise.

They have classified the case as a sudden death, and have sent his body for an autopsy.

Malaysian man collapses at JB checkpoint

According to Sin Chew Daily, the tragedy occurred on the morning of 7 Aug at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex in JB.

The man was approaching the immigration counter to scan his passport when he collapsed.

A netizen told the Chinese newspaper that when he entered the building at 11am, he saw the body covered with a white cloth and police officers in the area.

Videos of the incident are also reportedly circulating on social media.

Police confirm death of man

Johor Bahru South police chief assistant commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the incident had occurred, adding that it took place at 10.25am in the morning.

Authorities have sent the man’s body to the hospital for an autopsy and are waiting for a follow-up on the matter.

In the meantime, they have classified the man’s passing as a case of sudden death.

MS News extends our condolences to his loved ones. Hopefully, investigations into the matter will provide more clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death and offer his family closure.

We hope they’ll find the strength to get through this difficult period.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.