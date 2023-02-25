Man Found Dead In Dakota Crescent HDB Staircase Landing, Bloodstains Smeared Across Scene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

32-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Dakota HDB Staircase Landing Was A Resident Of The Block

An HDB staircase landing in Dakota Crescent was recently the scene of a grisly but mysterious death.

A 32-year-old man was found lying dead there, but there has been no explanation yet for what caused his death.

Shockingly, bloodstains were seen spread across the scene of the incident.

Man lying motionless in Dakota staircase landing pronounced dead

The police were alerted to an incident at 9.52am on Friday (24 Feb) morning, they told Shin Min Daily News.

Officers were dispatched to the location, which was in Block 58 Dakota Crescent.

When they arrived, a 32-year-old man was found lying motionless in a staircase landing.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police search block for clues

At about noon that day, several police cars were still at the foot of the block.

The police had cordoned off the 9th to 12th floors to search for evidence, and officers were seen leaving with bags of items.

A 74-year-old resident named only as Mr Zheng, a retiree, said he saw police searching the drains downstairs and the playground for clues.

They also asked cleaners to empty the garbage bins to search for weapons.

However, no weapons of any sort were found, Shin Min understands.

Mr Zheng did notice a piece of batik cloth in the 10th-floor lift lobby, but was prevented from examining it further.

He didn’t notice any blood on the cloth, he said.

Dakota man found dead between 9th & 10th-floor staircase landing

The paper also observed that the deceased was found on the staircase landing between the 9th and 10th floor.

They saw bloodstains there, which were smeared on the floor, steps and pipes in the corner.

Later, the deceased’s sister reached the scene and broke down in tears. She declined to be interviewed.

Deceased lived on 12th floor: Resident

According to Mr Zheng, he’d heard that a man who lived in a 12th-floor unit had passed away.

Another resident, 76-year-old Qiu Meixiu (transliterated from Mandarin), said the deceased would greet her as he passed by the void deck where she usually sits and chit-chats with other residents.

He would also help her buy things, she added.

Thus, she was shocked and saddened by his death.

Ms Qiu said the man had lived alone but had two older sisters who don’t live nearby.

They would visit occasionally, during which she would hear quarrelling.

Recently, the deceased hadn’t been doing well, and would cry out loud when sleepless at night, Ms Qiu claimed.

Case classified as unnatural death

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

However, they don’t suspect foul play, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Further investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and hope his mysterious death will be solved so they can get closure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.