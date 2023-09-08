Man Allegedly Flashes Woman At West Coast Park, Public Advised To Be Wary

Man Allegedly Flashes Woman At West Coast Park On 3 Sep

A man allegedly flashed a lone woman at West Coast Park (WCP) on 3 Sep.

When she took out her phone to record him, he hid his face.

The woman’s husband, who posted the video to TikTok, confronted him at the park on two occasions. The man quickly left the area each time.

OP said that he had not filed a police report and warned the public to be careful of the man.

The OP, who prefers to be known as ‘Fizie’, posted the video of the alleged flasher to TikTok on 7 Sep.

He shared about a harrowing experience that his wife went through about four days prior.

Speaking to MS News, Fizie, a trailer truck driver, explained that he dropped his wife off at WCP as she needed to use the washroom while he headed to the nearby port, presumably for work.

In the video’s text, he alleged that while his wife waited for him at WCP, a black-shirted man came over and flashed her.

When the victim began to record him, he moved away and hid his face.

The incident took place on 3 Sep at around 1.20pm.

Alleged flasher flees when confronted

Later on in the video, Fizie spots the alleged black-shirted flasher while on the road. He stops his truck and opens the door to confront him.

Immediately, the accused fled.

Fizie honked and drove after him, but the man escaped leftwards into an area of WCP that the truck could not access.

The OP also claimed that the man fled because he recognised Fizie’s wife, who was with him in the truck.

Subsequently, however, Fizie managed to confront the alleged flasher directly at another part of WCP, near the Look-out Deck.

The black-shirted man denied that he did anything of the sort and attempted to walk away.

Still, Fizie continued his pursuit, saying that he had gotten him on video and called the police.

He then told the man to wait for the police to arrive.

Eventually, the man broke into a run once he had put some distance between him and the OP.

Fizie yelled after him, asking why he was running away since he denied flashing his wife.

Fizie told MS News that he had not filed an official police report for the incident.

Hopefully, Fizie’s wife is recovering well from the incident, and that the authorities will look into the matter soon.

