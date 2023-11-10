Man Who Hacked Python To Death In Viral Video Fined S$1,000 By NParks

Man Fined For Hacking Python To Death In Boon Lay

A man who was caught hacking a python to death at Boon Lay Place Market has received a S$1,000 fine from NParks for his actions.

A video that went viral back in April captured him killing the animal with a cleaver after hitting it several times with buckets.

NParks has urged members of the public to call their Animal Response Centre if they encounter a snake in a similar situation.

On the other hand, the man has claimed that his actions were not out of cruelty, as the snake had been in pain. He thus chose to end its suffering by killing it with a cleaver.

Man seen hacking python in viral video receives fine

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), NParks group director for wildlife management Ryan Lee confirmed that they had fined the man.

After investigating the case, they imposed a composition fine of S$1,000 against him for killing the snake.

Mr Lee said that those who encounter snakes in public areas and need assistance should contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600.

They should observe it from a safe distance, remain calm and back away to give it space to retreat.

“Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake,” Mr Lee warned. “Any pets should also be kept on a tight leash for their safety.”

In addition, he mentioned that snakes are generally shy and would typically slither away from humans.

“They may try to defend themselves if they feel cornered or threatened and should be left alone,” he added.

Wanted to end python’s suffering

Speaking to 8world News, the man surnamed Zhang who is an employee at a hawker stall, said that the incident occurred when he had closed down his eatery and was about to head home.

A man then allegedly approached him, stating that a crowd had formed around the snake in the area.

Upon reaching the scene, Zhang claimed he saw a group of children around the snake. To prevent the reptile from getting into the hawker centre, he grabbed the animal.

The children then handed him a bucket. Just as he was about to lure the snake into it, the creature reportedly turned back and bit his arm.

Zhang retaliated by striking the snake which just wrapped around his arm again. Eventually, he got the animal to loosen its grasp by banging it against the wall.

The snake proceeded to fall to the ground, rolling over several times. As it seemed to be near death, Zhang decided not to prolong its suffering. Therefore, he chose to kill the serpent with a cleaver.

“There are many old people in the market and they walk very slowly,” Zhang said. “I’m afraid the snake will scare those old people.”

Should similar situations arise in the future, he admitted that he would notify the authorities and seek assistance.

He also made sure to point out that the laughter in the video wasn’t his but those of passers-by.

Featured image adapted from ACRES: Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) on Facebook.