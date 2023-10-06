Man With Knife Reportedly Wanders Near Sengkang Kindergarten, Arrested By Police

37-Year-Old Man Wanders With Knife Near Sengkang Kindergarten, Wife Sustains Minor Injuries

Given how safe Singapore usually is, the unusual sight of someone walking around with a sharp object will unsettle many people.

In the case of a man reportedly seen wandering with a knife in Sengkang recently, this became especially terrifying when he went near a kindergarten.

Thankfully, he was quickly arrested by the police.

Heavy police presence in Sengkang on 5 Oct

The incident occurred at about 5pm on Thursday (5 Oct) near Fernvale Road in Sengkang, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident named only as Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he was having a walk when he saw multiple police cars arrive.

He counted at least six of them, seemingly indicating a major police operation, the 50-year-old freelancer said.

At least one of the officers was carrying firearms, he added, with police presence concentrated around a nearby kindergarten.

He also saw officers patrolling the area as if looking for somebody.

Man grabs knife & walks around Sengkang after dispute with wife

When Shin Min visited the scene, it was understood that a couple who lived in the area had a dispute at home.

The man then grabbed a knife, rushed downstairs and started walking around.

He also went near a kindergarten, which is believed to be attended by one of his children.

Mr Zheng said he heard that the incident involved the father of one of the children from the kindergarten.

He also alleged that the case was linked to marital problems and domestic violence.

According to a notice posted at the entrance of the kindergarten on Friday (6 Oct), it would be closed for three days until Sunday (8 Oct) as the staff are undergoing “team building”.

Man arrested in Sengkang, knife seized

Later at about 7pm, a man was seen seated on a bench being surrounded and questioned by five police officers.

He was then handcuffed at about 7.40pm and taken into a police car.

A police officer was also seen handling a large knife. It is believed to have been found near the kindergarten.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

A 36-year-old woman, believed to be his wife, also sustained unspecified minor injures, they added.

The case is currently under investigation.

Couple said to have 2 children

That night, many police officers were also observed to have gone to a unit on the 21st floor of the block.

They questioned a woman inside.

Residents said a couple and their two children live in the flat, but there was nothing untoward about them.

When Shin Min visited the unit, nobody answered the door for two consecutive days.

Neighbours didn’t recall seeing any of the occupants return home, and surmised that the woman and her children must be temporarily residing somewhere else.

