6 Killed In Stabbing Attack At Kindergarten In China, 25-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

Man Arrested After Stabbing Attack In China Kindergarten Kills 6

On Monday (10 July), a 25-year-old man carried out a stabbing attack in a kindergarten in China, killing six and injuring one.

Authorities have since placed him under arrest, with police labelling his actions a case of “intentional assault”.

The cause of the attack is currently under investigation.

BBC News reports that the incident occurred in the Guangdong province of China on 10 July, 7.40am local time.

The victims killed in the attack were three children, a teacher, and two parents.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man, surnamed Wu, in Lianjiang town in connection with the assault.

Speaking to BBC News, a storeowner working near the kindergarten said authorities had sealed off the surrounding area.

Social media users condemn attack

The attack became the most viewed topic on Weibo, The Guardian reports, gathering over 220 million views.

According to Reuters, many have urged authorities to charge the suspect with the death penalty.

“It’s outrageous to do this to children who have no power at all,” one user said. “I support the death penalty.”

Another netizen noted that such attacks have occurred before, calling the security at schools into question.

“Why do such cases continue to emerge?” they asked.

Previous similar attacks in China

Reuters reports that violent crime has been few and far between in China, with strict gun laws and security.

However, incidents of stabbing attacks have taken place in pre-schools over the past few years, leading to rising concern.

In August last year, three passed away and another six sustained injuries in a stabbing at a kindergarten in Jiangxi.

In 2021, a man attacked a kindergarten in the southwestern part of Guangxi, killing two and injuring 16.

Yet another assault in 2017 by a 22-year-old man setting off an explosive device outside a kindergarten in Jiangsu province resulted in a few deaths, including himself. A dozen others suffered injuries as well.

