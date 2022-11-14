Middle-Aged Man From China Completes 42KM Marathon In 3 Hours & 28 Minutes While Smoking

Middle-Aged Man From China Completes 42KM Marathon While Smoking

Due to the sheer endurance and physical ability required, marathons can prove taxing even for adults in their prime.

Hence, it becomes an extra remarkable feat when we see those in their golden years successfully completing them.

For a marathon finisher in his 50s, it was less his age that made his achievement remarkable, and more so the fact that he was smoking throughout the race.

More amazingly, race records showed he has been getting faster every year.

Man completes marathon in three hours & 28 minutes

The man had participated in the latest instalment of the Xin An Jiang marathon in Jiande, China on 6 Nov.

Put on hold since 2020, this was the first time the marathon had taken place since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The man – who has only been identified as Chen – was photographed running with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

In other photos, he could also be seen lighting his cigarette mid-run.

According to Sohu, Chen completed the race in three hours 28 minutes and 45 seconds to finish in 574th place.

A certificate of achievement purportedly belonging to the man showed he ran at an average speed of 12.13km per hour.

Not the first marathon the man has been seen smoking in

Chen’s unusual marathon ritual first drew attention in 2017 during an event in Hangzhou city.

Following the race, he was dubbed ‘Smoking Brother’ and took part in many other races throughout China and Tibet.

One of them was an ultra-marathon in Lishui city which spanned 50km.

Based on past years’ results of the Xin An Jiang marathon, it appears Chen has broken his personal record year after year.

In 2018, he clocked in at 3 hours 36 minutes, and made 3 hours 32 minutes in 2019.

Judging by his 2022 results, Chen has clearly maintained his stamina despite the three-year gap between races.

Netizens’ reactions range from admiration to disapproval

Chen’s antics have divided netizens, with some voicing admiration and others expressing disapproval.

A comment under a Douyin video of the news said, “If this is true, all I can say is that this grandpa is awesome.”

Citing Chen’s average speed of 4 minutes 56 seconds per kilometre, another user said he’s much stronger than themselves, who is a youngster.

On the other side of the spectrum, one netizen said, “There are many ways to insult others, so why did the grandpa choose this one? This is a problem, and hopefully, the sports community will look into this!”

Another commenter said that even though smoking in marathons isn’t illegal, it shouldn’t be encouraged either.

A handful of netizens saw it from a humourous standpoint, with one saying that Chen could have outrun dozens if he had a windproof lighter.

Another user pondered lightheartedly if the cigarette could be considered a stimulant.

Smoking should still be kept to a minimum or avoided

While cigarettes are undoubtedly harmful, it can’t be denied that the man’s agility and strength are worth aspiring to.

However, we would discourage following in his footsteps and smoking to achieve such results in a marathon.

That aside, we hope Chen stays healthy in other aspects of his life so he can continue to run for many more years.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.