88-Year-Old Man Finishes 10km M’sia Run In Under 90 Mins, Braves Morning Downpour

88-Year-Old Malaysian Man Completes 10km Half Marathon In Under 90 Minutes

Running a marathon is no mean feat, especially if you’re getting older.

While a weary body may stop someone from accomplishing the unthinkable, this 88-year-old man proves that age is just a number after completing a 10km half marathon.

If that feat wasn’t impressive enough, the iron man completed the route in under 90 minutes, beating many other much younger folks.

The race conditions were made even more challenging as heavy rain poured throughout the event.

88-year-old man completes 10km route in less than 90 minutes

On Monday (26 Sep), a day after the PJ Half Marathon in Kuala Lumpur (KL), sports photography company ActionPix Malaysia shared an interesting tidbit about one of the race’s many participants.

A certain Uncle Ong Kim Hwa, an 88-year-old Seremban resident, apparently managed to successfully complete the event’s 10km run.

Looking understandably breathless, Uncle Ong dressed the part, with a pair of white running shorts, event T-shirt and a waist bag.

Pictures of the weather conditions before the race show a visibly rainy morning as participants, already soaked, took off at the starting line.

Throughout the day, even in bleak sunlight and dark nights, rain poured relentlessly.

This marathon runner was able to smile for the cameras even as he trudged through the torrential rain.

It is revealed that Uncle Ong completed the race in just under 90 minutes, at 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Netizens praise Uncle Ong’s impressive accomplishment

Uncle Ong’s impressive accomplishment drew the plaudits of netizens who poured praises in the comments section.

One netizen wished he’d be like Uncle Ong when he reaches that age, calling him “steady”.

A much younger race participant said that even though he’s in his mid-30’s, he couldn’t finish three kilometres, highlighting the significance of Uncle Ong’s triumph.

For comparison, this netizen says his best record is completing 8km in 1 hour and 35 minutes.

The fact that Uncle Ong could run further and quicker seemed to inspire and encourage the man to do better.

Hope Uncle Ong continues to inspire others through running

Some folks age better than others and Uncle Ong is living proof of that.

His mean feat shows that staying in good shape even in your twilight years isn’t impossible.

Let’s hope Uncle Ong continues staying fit and healthy so that he can inspire others to push themselves beyond their limits.

