25-Year-Old S’porean Man Missing After Falling Off Cargo Ship In US Waters, Search Operations Suspended

Singaporean Man Falls Off Cargo Ship Into US Waters, Reported Missing

A man from Singapore has reportedly gone missing in the United States (US) after he fell from the cargo ship he was on and into the water.

He was onboard the carrier as part of a training course to become a deck officer.

The man’s family and friends have taken to social media to seek well wishes for him while search and rescue operations are underway.

Missing man was on cargo ship as part of training course

According to BERITAmediacorp, the incident happened on Monday (19 June).

Muhammad Furqan Bin Mohamed Rashid, 25, was on the cargo ship for the CoC Class 3 Deck Officer (COC3) course, said his friend Muhammad Fariz.

Mr Fariz took to Facebook to share what happened on Wednesday (21 June). He wrote, “I come before you today with a heavy heart, seeking your support and prayers for a dear friend who is currently lost at sea.”

Mr Furqan went on this nautical trip to complete his COC3 course filled with hope and excitement, said Mr Fariz.

Unfortunately, the unexpected happened and he is now missing somewhere in US waters.

“The search and rescue efforts are in full swing, but the vastness of the ocean has made the task arduous and complex.”

The sister of Mr Furqan, Ms Nur’Afifah, also appealed for prayers on the social media site the same day.

She revealed that her brother fell off his vessel and was still missing at the time of her posting.

US Coast Guards reportedly called off search operations

However, reports by Los Angeles Daily News and The San Diego Union Tribune both said that the US Coast Guard called off the operations on Tuesday (20 June) evening.

The bulk cargo vessel named African Cardinal reported a sailor overboard at around 5am (GMT-7) on Monday (19 June). Neither articles named Mr Furqan.

His last known location was roughly 22.5km southwest of Point Conception in California.

Per the Coast Guard, the ship was transiting the Santa Barbara Channel. It was enroute to the Port of Long Beach.

During the operations, the Coast Guard sent an alert to nearby vessels to keep a lookout. They also sent a helicopter, a small boat, as well as a cutter to assist in rescue operations.

Search coordinator Chief Warrant Officer John Rose explained that calling off a search operation is never easy. He highlighted that they only make this decision after all efforts have been exhausted.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the crew member’s friends and family,” he said.

Search operations apparently went on for 15 hours and covered over 200 square nautical miles. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if it’ll resume anytime soon.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for comments. We’ll update the article once they get back.

Our hearts are with Mr Furqan’s friends and family during this challenging period. We are praying for his safe return.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG via Los Angeles Daily News.