Man Claiming To Have God’s Message Shouts At MRT Passenger

From physical altercations to verbal spats, many strange encounters have happened on the MRT. A most recent one involves a man claiming to carry God’s message, which he tried to spread while berating a passenger.

A fellow passenger filmed the man’s antics, in a clip that has gone viral on TikTok.

After futile attempts at defusing the situation, the passenger got up and stood near one of the carriage doors, as though intending to leave.

Man threatens to punch passenger before shouting at him

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (28 Feb) night, a man in a hoodie was seen threatening a passenger before going on a tirade.

He motioned to punch the passenger in a pink shirt but held, perhaps only meaning to scare him into submission.

Another passenger attempted to defuse the situation, reaching an arm out to hold the man back, but was ignored by the aggressor.

As the passenger in a pink shirt wagged his finger in denial, the man started his strange rant.

Man claims to be a sender of God’s message

Although much of the conversation prior to the man shouting was intangible, the part where he started raising his voice was fairly audible.

For starters, he started asking the passenger if he thought he was scared of his threats to call the authorities. He then continued to tell the passenger to “mind your [his] f****** business”.

Getting close to the passenger’s face, he then said that he had his own “agenda” and asked the passenger to read the posts on his Facebook page.

Strangely, he exclaimed that he had a “message from God” and called himself a “message sender”.

At that point, the passenger in the pink shirt seemed to have had enough, as he stood up and left his seat.

Despite seemingly losing his target audience, the man continued to shout at the passenger who headed towards a spot near an exit.

His shouts slowly turned to whimpers before the video ended.

MRT passenger told man to mask up while talking on phone

According to the OP, the passenger in the pink shirt had allegedly told the man to mask up as his mask was down while he was talking on the phone.

The OP suggested that this warning likely ticked off the man, leading to the verbal altercation.

It is still unknown at this point what the man meant when he alluded to having God’s message, which left many netizens puzzled.

Hope no other passengers were harassed

The man’s unusual behaviour certainly raised some eyebrows.

Though we can sympathise if he’s going through some struggles, the man should be socially responsible by keeping his mask on when interacting with others.

We hope no other passengers had any unpleasant encounters with him. And if need be, we hope the man gets the help or attention he needs.

