Man Allegedly Shouts At Lady On East-West Line MRT

The MRT is many Singaporeans’ preferred mode of transportation. Especially after a long day at work, the train ride is a chance to unwind before diving into domestic responsibilities.

Unfortunately for a lady, her journey home wasn’t a very pleasant one as a man allegedly shouted at her angrily from across the train cabin.

After receiving a barrage of insults, she alighted at Tampines station and approached the station staff. Instead of getting help right away, they reportedly told her to lodge a report with the police.

Man shouts & gestures to fight lady on MRT

On Tuesday (29 Jun), a video circulating on Facebook showed a man hurling insults towards a lady in an MRT headed towards Tampines station.

According to the post, the lady was on her way back from work and was on a train on the East-West Line.

She explained that she was playing a game on her phone when she heard some shouting nearby.

As she took her earphones off, she realised that the commotion came from a man sitting across from her in the train cabin.

In the video, he can be seen aggressively shouting at the woman and staring directly in her direction.

At one point, he even clenched his fist and pointed it towards the lady as he went on his tirade.

After reaching her stop at Tampines, the lady claimed that she sought help from the train station staff. However, the staff allegedly paid no attention and asked her to lodge a police report instead.

You can view the whole video here.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Hope this incident is a one-off

While train rides are calm and peaceful at most times, incidents that disrupt the tranquility sadly aren’t new.

We hope that the lady managed to get the assistance she needed eventually and that she has recovered from the scare the encounter may have caused.

