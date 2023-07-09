Man Puts Head Under Partner’s Skirt On China Subway, Comments Reply Eating Isn’t Allowed

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Image Of Man Putting His Head Up Woman’s Skirt On China Subway Goes Viral

A recent image of an indecent scene taking place on a China subway train in Liaoning province went viral.

Comments, however, pointed out that eating isn’t allowed on the subway.

This is the latest in what appears to be a spate of incidents where couples appear to be engaged in risqué behaviour on subways in China.

Man appears to put his head and hands up woman’s skirt on China subway

According to media reports, the image was first posted on Weibo on 4 July.

Although the image is undated, the location appears to be Line 1 of the Dalian Metro.

In it, a man sits on the train floor while his partner stands up.

She is dressed in an overcoat and skirt, which is innocuous in itself.

But the man’s seated position, which is directly under her skirt, raises eyebrows.

One of his hands appears to be under her skirt while embracing her legs.

More concerning is the fact that the man’s head appears to be under her skirt too.

Meanwhile, the woman uses one hand to support herself while leaning against the side of the train.

Comments poke fun at prohibited eating and drinking

The reports mention comments left in reply to the scene.

They range from criticism to outright jokes, including “This is a public place” to “Have you lost your dignity?”

Others, however, added jokes like, “This man must be thirsty”, while others quipped, “Eating and drinking are prohibited on the subway”.

Other viral incidents on the subway

Unfortunately, such scenes appear to be a little more common than one should expect.

Last month, a scene on a Shanghai subway saw a boy appearing to slide his hands under a girl’s shirt in full view of other passengers.

This appeared to anger someone enough for them to film the scene and post it on Douyin and Weibo, shaming the couple for being too frisky in public.

In yet another incident on a Shanghai subway train dated last October, a woman appears to be performing an indecent act on a man while covering their hands with several bags.

The man even appears to make eye contact with a passenger near the doors, all while the woman’s hands appear to move in a suspicious manner.

Frankly, we’d prefer if such frisky behaviour is done in less public areas. After all, we’re on a subway to commute, not to consummate.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LTN News and Wikimedia Commons.