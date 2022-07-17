Man Berates Springleaf Prata Staff After Allegedly Getting Prawnless Prata, Eatery Calls Out Unacceptable Behaviour

Man Gets Called Out By Springleaf Prata After Shouting At Staff

Visiting local eateries for a specific craving can sometimes bring a frustrating experience when the service and food are not up to par.

However, this is no reason to act on our emotions and treat service staff disrespectfully. Recently, a man had his patience worn thin and lashed out at service staff at Springleaf Prata.

He was upset upon realising his prawn prata did not have any shrimp — at least not ones that were visible. Incensed, he confronted the staff and shouted at them, demanding to see the boss.

The restaurant’s management responded to the viral video on TikTok, saying that their staff did not deserve the harsh tone and apologising for their poor service recovery.

Man rages at Springleaf Prata staff for prawnless prata

On Thursday (14 Jul), the man posted a now-viral video of his experience at Springleaf Prata in The Rail Mall to TikTok.

He begins the video by explaining that he had “banned” the eatery for years due to the supposedly bad quality of food.

However, he then felt the need to try the place again, only to receive an experience that did not change his mind.

The footage continues to show the OP ordering prawn prata and subsequently expressing his dismay when it apparently did not contain any prawns.

Still holding his phone, the OP walks up to the counter and confronts the service staff, recording his interactions.

“Where your boss, I asked… 10 minutes already, wait for what?” he demanded. He also threatened the staff member, stating, “So this one you want me to what, throw at your face ah?”

Another staff member exited the kitchen, at which point the OP asked him why his prata consisted of only a prawn tail.

The staff explained that the OP’s order contained 50g of prawn. He then brought out a packet of the prawns to show the customer.

The OP then calls the bag of prawns “culinary disastrous” as it did not look like shrimp to him.

Restaurant calls him out for harsh tone

The video did not have quite the intended effect the OP probably wished for. Many netizens labelled his behaviour as disrespectful to the service staff of Springleaf Prata.

The restaurant has also issued an official statement via TikTok, addressing the viral video.

“The video exhibits a harsh tone towards our staff which is unacceptable,” Springleaf Prata stated. “Therefore, we kindly request that such remarks should not be directed at any employee as they do not deserve it.”

The restaurant has also apologised for failing to administer service recovery during the incident, as according to their SOP, staff should investigate and provide a meal replacement if it is not in line with their services.

If the second serving is still not up to standard, the restaurant will usually provide a full refund to the customer.

To this end, Springleaf Prata has confirmed they have issued a verbal warning to all employees to remind them of this protocol.

The restaurant also added that their Salted Egg Prawn Prata, presumably the customer’s order, does contain prawns.

It is usually made according to their recipe, which includes prawn bits. They have further attached a video to explain the process.

For his part, the TikToker has posted a second video explaining that the restaurant had messaged him directly as well. He stated that he initially waited for over 10 minutes for the staff to attend to his request, leading to his blow-up at them.

Treat service staff with respect

Even if we receive less than stellar quality meals, acting instinctively on emotion and verbally abusing service staff is never right.

After all, these employees are just doing their job and do not deserve such poor treatment by customers.

Hopefully, this TikToker will take this as a reminder to exercise more respect and kindness towards service staff in the future.

Featured image adapted from @atrez on TikTok.