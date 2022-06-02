Man Assaults RWS Hotel Staff Causing Teeth Injuries, Faces 3 Weeks’ Jail

Security Guards At RWS Hotel Suffer Damaged Teeth After Assault By S’pore Man

When on a vacation, people generally want to relax and enjoy their time doing things they like. Therefore, random and unprovoked insults would be especially upsetting.

In Aug 2020, 45-year-old Lin Yongfa was returning to Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) when he was reportedly called “low-class” by another guest.

In a fit of rage, he raised his voice at the guest and assaulted two of the hotel’s security guards.

One of the victims suffered damage to nine of his teeth.

Lin was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Wednesday (1 Jun) for voluntarily causing hurt.

Man attacks & damages teeth of RWS staff after guest insults him

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lin had requested for a room change from the receptionist at Equarius Hotel in RWS on 14 Aug 2020. He was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

At that juncture, another guest nearby allegedly remarked that he was “low-class”.

Angered by the insult, Lin shouted at and wanted to attack the guest, but was promptly stopped by two security guards.

To prevent Lin from getting into contact with the guest, the guards pushed him to a corner of the wall after trying to calm him down.

In retaliation, he attacked them, causing one of them to suffer a cracked front tooth. Eight of the guard’s other teeth were also damaged. Lin also knocked out the other security guard, causing him to hit his head on the floor.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, he was eventually subdued and sent back to his room.

Sentenced to three weeks’ jail for RWS assault

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the court sentenced Lin to three weeks in jail on Wednesday (1 Jun) morning.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, Lin claimed to suffer from severe depression following a car accident that occurred one year ago.

On top of his impulsive tendencies, he allegedly said that he was insulted while signing documents at the front desk. He had also apparently been working out, which might have made his blows stronger than usual.

However, the chief prosecutor pointed out that there were no psychiatric documents to support Lin’s claims, and that he had been intoxicated at the time of the incident. Lin also had been involved in quite a few brawls in public prior to the incident.

The chief prosecutor reiterated that two security guards were not only injured but had vulnerable parts of their bodies targeted.

Everyone is responsible for their actions

Getting insulted by someone without provocation is undoubtedly uncalled for and upsetting. However, if such incidents happen, we can choose how we want to respond to them.

By reacting with violence, Lin caused injuries to two innocent security guards and will now have to suffer the consequences of his actions.

It goes to show nothing good comes out of assaulting another person. So it is important to remain calm so we don’t do something we will regret.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Agoda.