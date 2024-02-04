Margaret Drive Chopper Attack Suspect Lived Nearby & Was ‘Quiet’, Had No Criminal Record

20-Year-Old Male Suspect Allegedly Attacked 7 With Chopper Along Margaret Drive

On Saturday (3 Feb) night, a 20-year-old man allegedly carried out a shocking chopper attack along Margaret Drive in Queenstown.

The police and eyewitnesses have revealed more details about the young suspect who has been arrested, including that he lived in the area and was “quiet”.

He also had no criminal record.

Police received call about suspect wielding chopper on 3 Feb

In a media statement on Sunday (4 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) related the incident that took place the night before.

They said that at 7.05pm, they received a call of a man holding a chopper and running towards 301 Commonwealth Avenue — the address of Queenstown MRT station.

Police officers arrived there within eight minutes and arrested the man at 1 Dundee Road — the address of the Queen’s Peak condo, which is about 400m away.

A group of members of the public had managed to subdue the man at 7.18pm.

Margaret Drive chopper suspect acted alone & had no criminal records

According to preliminary investigations, the young man allegedly attacked seven people using a knife, a chopper and his bare hands.

These items were recovered from him, together with a phone, iPad and laptop.

There were “no indications” that the alleged attacks were an act of terror, the police said.

The suspect acted alone and didn’t have any criminal records.

No motive was revealed for his alleged actions.

Suspect was ‘very quiet’, says stallholder

The suspect allegedly carried out the attacks across multiple locations along Margaret Drive, including SkyResidence@Dawson, Margaret Drive Hawker Centre and Alexandra Canal Linear Park.

A Western food stallholder at the hawker centre told 8world News that he lived nearby and was a regular customer at her stall.

The 76-year-old, named only as Ms Qiu (transliterated from Mandarin), said she had seen him since he was a child.

Describing him as “very quiet”, she speculated that he could’ve been bullied or suffered a blow.

Group helps detain Margaret Drive chopper suspect

Mr Mok Kwong Heng, 61, who works at the hawker centre, said he was on the way to a dinner with friends when he saw some people running and shouting.

The suspect, wielding a chopper, slashed a stallholder and Mr Mok was also scratched.

Another man, 76-year-old fruit stall owner Neo Chin Lee, was allegedly struck on his head as he couldn’t dodge in time.

A passing cyclist was also slashed on the neck, said Mr Mok, who along with some others chased the suspect to Queen’s Peak, where he was subdued.

“Fortunately, the knife wasn’t sharp,” he said, adding that the group chased him as they were afraid more people would get hurt.

A 58-year-old stallholder named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) was part of the group that helped detain the man.

He believed that the suspect had no intention of hurting others.

They used a water pipe to try to knock the sharp object from the suspect’s hands, he said.

Her father was also injured, it is understood.

5 members of the public commended

The police commended five members of the public for helping to detain the suspect.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Serene Chiu, Commander of Clementi Police Division, said:

Their bravery and intervention stopped the actions of the offender from causing further harm to the public.

For showing courage and public spiritedness, three of them were presented the Public Spiritedness Award on Sunday (4 Feb). They were:

Mr Mok Kwong Heng, 61 Mr Gangatharan s/o Saravanan, 28 Mr Emmanuel Ee Wei Chuan, 21

Suspect to be charged in court on 5 Feb

As for the 20-year-old man, he will be charged on court on Monday (5 Feb) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments, the police said.

A court order will also be sought for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

The Police reminded the public that carrying an offensive weapon in a public place without a lawful purpose is an offence.

