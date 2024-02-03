7 People Reportedly Injured In Queenstown Knife Attack, 20-Year-Old Man Arrested

Queenstown Knife Attack Carried Out By Lone Perpetrator In Margaret Drive

A lone perpetrator reportedly carried out a knife attack in Queenstown on Saturday (3 Feb) night.

At least seven people were injured, including a six-year-old girl.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested.

Queenstown knife attack took place on 3 Feb night

The shocking incident took place at about 7pm on Saturday (3 Feb), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

A video sent in by an eyewitness showed about eight people on the ground floor of Queen’s Peak condominium, which is located next to Queenstown MRT station.

Many of them were throwing things, including chairs, towards a particular direction.

The condo was reportedly the location where the suspect was apprehended.

Queenstown knife attack took place over multiple locations

Residents of the area were understood to have said that the attacks took place across multiple locations in Queenstown.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a chase down Margaret Drive.

Zaobao found bloodstains at Block 31 Margaret Drive, which is part of the SkyResidence@Dawson HDB development and about 900m away from Queen’s Peak.

Police conducting investigations at the scene were seen collecting evidence along Commonwealth Avenue and also Alexandra Canal Linear Park to retrace the steps of the suspect.

The suspect could also have passed through Margaret Drive Hawker Centre.

The police continued their investigations till the early hours of Sunday (4 Feb) morning.

Attacks carried out by lone perpetrator: MP

Mr Eric Chua, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, posted on Facebook at 10.30pm on Saturday, informing residents of the attacks that took place on Margaret Drive.

Rushing down to the scene, he was told that the attacks were carried out by a lone perpetrator who had been arrested.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, he added.

20-year-old man subdued by members of the public

In response to Zaobao’s inquiries, the police said they were alerted at 7.05pm to a man holding a chopper at 301 Commonwealth Avenue — the address of Queenstown MRT station.

When they arrived, the police officers found that the 20-year-old man had been subdued by members of the public.

He was arrested, and a knife and a chopper were retrieved at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

7 victims injured in incident

A total of seven victims were also involved in the incident.

Three of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital while conscious:

a 76-year-old man a 40-year-old man a six-year-old girl

Another four victims also sustained slight injuries but declined to be sent to hospital:

a 54-year-old man a 21-year-old man a 20-year-old man a 45-year-old woman

The police will provide further details of the attacks during a press conference at Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre on Sunday (4 Feb), according to 8world News.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.