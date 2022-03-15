Man With Razor Blade Attacks Strangers In Queenstown On 14 Mar

The incident involving a man wielding a sword at unsuspecting passers-by in Buangkok yesterday (14 Mar) shocked readers all over Singapore.

However, that wasn’t the only strange and horrifying incident to have happened that day.

That same evening, another man reportedly injured 2 people in Queenstown using a razor blade.

Police have since arrested him. He will be charged on Wednesday (16 Mar) for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

33-year-old man attacks people in Queenstown using razor blade

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 33-year-old man had apparently assaulted individuals using a razor blade at 3 locations:

59 Strathmore Avenue

62 Strathmore Avenue

57 Dawson Place

Speaking to Zaobao reporters, a resident who was passing by Dawson Place recounted seeing a lady with 3 slash wounds.

Later on, the resident proceeded to 59 Strathmore Avenue where she saw a man smoking at the void deck.

Upon seeing police officers at the scene, the man allegedly bolted. However, the cops managed to catch up and arrest him soon after.

2 injured, 1 conveyed to hospital

In response to Lianhe Zaobao, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 6.20pm on Monday (14 Mar).

2 individuals reportedly suffered injuries. One of them, a 38-year-old man, was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for medical treatment.

The other individual, a 49-year-old, suffered minor cuts and refused conveyance to the hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 33-year-old assailant has past records with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH). The authorities have also traced him for the consumption of controlled drugs.

In regard to the latest incident, the man allegedly claimed that he had heard voices in his head telling him to attack people, noted ST.

He will face charges for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means on Wednesday (16 Mar).

The police have also pointed out that there is no indication to suggest that the incident has any links to the one in Buangkok.

Tanjong Pagar MP Joan Pereira has taken to Facebook to acknowledge the incident.

She urged residents to be sensitive about their comments and reminded everyone to look out for those among us who might need help.

Hope assailants will get the help they need

It’s certainly concerning to hear of 2 incidents involving harmful weapons and assault on members of the public within a day.

While both incidents are undoubtedly horrifying, we hope both attackers will get the help they require.

MS News wishes the victims of both incidents a speedy and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.