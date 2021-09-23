FairPrice Launches Marine Terrace Community Fridge Initiative On 23 Sep

The pandemic has been tough on many, but especially on lower-income workers and families.

Amidst these challenging times, we have seen a rise in community efforts to help those in need.

On Thursday (23 Sep), FairPrice launched a new community initiative at Marine Terrace to provide free food for residents in need.

This will benefit about 200 low-income households in the area.

FairPrice launches Marine Terrace Food for Good Community Fridge

FairPrice officially launched the Food for Good Community Fridge @ Marine Terrace initiative on Thursday (23 Sep), in collaboration with Marine Terrace Breeze Residents’ Committee.

With the fridges, residents in the area can have access to free groceries every week.

To kickstart the initiative, FairPrice Foundation sponsored 2 chillers at Block 20 Marine Terrace, near several rental flats.

Besides that, the foundation will provide fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, milk, and meat for a year.

To complement FairPrice’s Food Waste Reduction initiative, unsold but still wholesome food from FairPrice Finest outlets at Katong Village and Marine Parade will be donated to the community fridges weekly.

This food is estimated to be worth $100,000 and will benefit about 200 low-income families.

Hope initiative will offer relief to lower-income households

FairPrice Group CEO Mr Seah Kian Peng said in a media release that the pandemic has brought financial challenges that have especially impacted lower-income households.

Such difficulties affect their ability to purchase food and groceries.

FairPrice thus hopes to offer these households some relief through their weekly food distributions.

They also hope that these efforts will help foster the spirit of giving and sharing within communities.

Area beautified with students’ artwork

Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng graced the launch event on Thursday (23 Sep).

To encourage greater community bonding and participation, FairPrice also partnered with Nanyang Girls’ High School.

Students and teachers from the school beautified the community fridges as well as the walls and pillars at Block 20 Marine Terrace.

The colourful art pieces of food and people also serve as directional signs to the fridges. Some illustrations additionally offer some helpful health tips.

Neighbouring residents who wish to locate the fridges may refer to the following deets:



FairPrice Food for Good Community Fridge @ Marine Terrace

Address: 20 Marine Terrace, Singapore 440020

Kudos to FairPrice

While getting groceries is a regular affair for many of us, we often forget it can be a luxury for those among us who are struggling.

Kudos to FairPrice for launching this initiative to not only help families in need but also curb food wastage in Singapore.

If you happen to know anyone who can benefit from this initiative, do let them know about it so you can help ease their burdens too.

