Boon Lay Community Shop Lets Residents In Need Pick Groceries For Free

Stocking up on groceries may be a regular affair for many of us, but not so much for others who are struggling to get by. Thankfully, charitable initiatives like this Community Shop @ Boon Lay are around to help ease their burdens.

Launched on Wednesday (24 Mar), the programme by Food from the Heart and OCBC Bank allows beneficiaries to get the groceries they need — free of charge.

Beneficiaries get free groceries at Boon Lay Community Shop

According to The Straits Times (ST), the shop at Blk 176 Boon Lay Drive currently serves 350 needy households. The number is expected to reach 1,000 by the end of 2021.

The concept of the store is to allow beneficiaries to select the items they truly require, instead of receiving food packages with items they don’t need.

National Development Minister Mr Desmond Lee explained that this will reduce wastage and better meet residents’ needs, notes ST.

Eligible residents will get a beneficiary card, which entitles them to collect up to 12 items from the store each month.

The Boon Lay Community Shop is apparently the second of its kind in Singapore, with 1 in Mountbatten also operated by Food from the Heart since Feb 2020.

24/7 donation points available

Members of the public who wish to contribute to the grocery selection should note that both the Boon Lay and Mountbatten outlets accept donations 24/7.

For more information on how you can help, you may visit Food from the Heart’s page here.

An uplifting initiative for the community

Not only does this initiative curb the prevalent issue of food wastage in Singapore, it also helps families in need get the food staples they truly require.

Kudos to Food from the Heart and OCBC for spearheading the project. We hope that they’ll be able to help even more people in the future, and expand this initiative.

