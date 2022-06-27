Marks & Spencer Reopens At Raffles City After 6 Months, Massive Food Hall Has Grocer & Bakery

Marks & Spencer Reopens Raffles City Outlet With Their Second-Largest Food Hall In Singapore

Last December, Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced their departure from Raffles City after 35 years.

Now, just six months later, the British retailer is making a comeback. M&S’s Raffles City outlet has reopened and it boasts their second-largest food hall in Singapore.

The revamped 14,000 square feet space will also have a brand new contemporary look and feel, allowing patrons to shop in comfort.

Large food hall at Raffles City M&S

M&S has made a return to Raffles City 36 years after it first set foot in there.

It now takes up 14,000 square feet at Basement One of the shopping centre and boasts a brand new contemporary look, with interiors designed to give customers the best shopping experience.

More importantly, this outlet will be home to the second-largest M&S food hall in Singapore — undoubtedly a key feature for foodies.

The food hall alone takes up over 6,900 square feet, about the size of one-and-a-half basketball courts.

Not only will it offer customers all their favourite M&S snacks, but it will even have a grocer and an in-store bakery that serves up freshly baked English pastries like scones and pies.

Impressive collection of wines and cheeses

What sets this outlet apart from other M&S stores is its impressive range of frozen snacks.

Whether it’s handmade gelato, ice cream, or frozen yoghurt, you’ll be able to find it at M&S Raffles City. They are also well-stocked with vegan options.

If you’re a fan of cheese, you’ll be pleased to know that M&S Raffles City will showcase a wide collection of award-winning cheeses.

And of course, the perfect pairing to cheese would be some wine to indulge in during the weekends.

At M&S, you’ll be able to find your drink of choice in the wine section, from red wines like the Cabernet Sauvignon to sweeter options like the Chardonnay.

In tandem with its latest store launch, M&S has also unveiled a range of limited edition goodies like their best-selling Scottish Shortbread Biscuits in striking new packaging. Great for a mid-day snack or to add to one’s picnic spread.

Sustainable clothing collections

Besides food, the outlet will have an even bigger selection of customers’ favourite fashion items, from clothing to lingerie to beauty items.

This includes the usual timeless wardrobe staples you can typically find at M&S.

At this huge new store, there will be no lack of menswear, womenswear, or lingerie for you to choose from.

If you’re looking to make choices that are better for our planet, there will also be a host of sustainable products to look out for.

Check it out for yourself

To celebrate the opening of M&S Raffles City, Blue rewards program members can enjoy a one-off extra 5% cashback upon purchase from now till 10 Jul.

If you’d like to check out the revamped store for yourself, here’s how to get there:

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, Raffles City, #B1-44E, Singapore 179103

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: City Hall MRT

You can also keep up with the latest M&S offers by following their Facebook page.

Glad M&S is improving for customers

In recent years, it has become increasingly hard for brick-and-mortar stores to survive as the presence of online retailers grows.

We’re glad to hear that M&S is back and has improved its store to better cater to customers.

Will you be visiting the new M&S at Raffles City to see what they have to offer? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of Marks & Spencer.