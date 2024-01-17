Mayday Fans Concerned After Seeing Lead Singer Ashin Using Inhaler During S’pore Concert

Mayday Lead Singer Ashin Uses Inhaler During Singapore Concert

As Mayday’s ‘Nowhere World Tour’ reached its culmination at the Singapore National Stadium on 13 and 14 Jan 2024, anticipation for a celebratory finale was high.

However, fans’ enthusiasm turned into worry when they spotted lead singer Ashin using an inhaler on the first night.

Struggling with certain notes and lines, Ashin’s hoarseness left fans visibly distressed. They later took to the Internet to express their concerns for the singer’s condition.

Mayday singer Ashin uses inhaler midway into concert

Fans were quick to notice that Ashin’s voice was unstable since the very beginning, witnessing his progression into hoarseness throughout the night.

A Mayday Singapore concert review by The Straits Times (ST) highlighted that Ashin was unable to hit the high notes of songs such as ‘Cangjie’ (2011) and ‘You Are Not Truly Happy’ (2008). He also struggled to speak during banter segments with the audience.

A Xiaohongshu video of the Mayday concert uploaded by user @heartfms showed Ashin running to one side of the stage.

With his back facing the audience, the singer discreetly took out an inhaler and breathed in through it.

According to 8world News, Ashin had been grappling with a cold since he was in Taiwan. Singing night after night during the world tour seemed to have exacerbated the strain on his vocal cords.

Audience concerned about Ashin’s condition during Mayday concert

Despite Ashin’s efforts to persevere through the concert, his condition was apparent.

He apologised to the audience during the show and expressed his sincere desire not to disappoint them. The lead singer emphasised that he always wants to give his best to his fans and put on a good performance for them.

In turn, the compassionate fans voiced their understanding, expressing greater concern for Ashin’s wellbeing.

Outpouring of fan support online

Even after the concert concluded, fans went online to express their worry and support for Ashin.

In response to the original video of Ashin using his inhaler, one Xiaohongshu user questioned why Ashin proceeded with the concert despite his condition.

Another commenter claimed that the singer’s health issues surfaced in the later part of the band’s Taiwan tour, leaving him unable to cancel the Singapore concert abruptly.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments in other posts. In a Xiaohongshu video of the concert uploaded by user @君の世界, the fan mentioned how heartbroken they felt when they listened to Ashin’s voice cracking. Even when they heard others in the audience mocking him, they did their best to block it out.

They also expressed heartfelt appreciation for Ashin’s dedication towards putting on an exceptional performance for his Singapore fans.

Approximately 40,000 people attended the concert on 13 Jan, reported ST.

