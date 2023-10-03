Taiwanese Band Mayday Returning For S’pore Concert, Ticket Presale Begins 17 Oct

Taiwanese Band Mayday To Perform Singapore Concert On 13 Jan

Fans of Mayday rejoice! The legendary Taiwanese band announced their return to Singapore for a concert on 13 Jan 2024.

Concert promoter Live Nation shared the details about their upcoming show, which will be for one night only.

Maybank card users can purchase tickets from 17 Oct onwards, while the general sale begins on 19 Oct.

The band previously came to Singapore in Dec 2022 to a tremendous reception.

Mayday returns to Singapore after previous concert in 2022

The Taiwan band Mayday (五月天), formed in 1997, has maintained dazzling popularity in much of the Sinosphere.

In December last year, they performed an electrifying concert in Singapore, after four years since their last local show in 2018.

Fans don’t have to wait that long again, however. Concert promoter Live Nation announced their return to our island nation for their NOWHERE Re:Live world tour.

Their only planned show at the moment is set for 13 Jan 2024, at 7.30pm. Whether the band shall add more dates remains to be seen.

Ticket prices are currently unavailable.

Presale begins on 17 Oct for Maybank cardmembers

Holders of Maybank credit and debit cards get first dibs on tickets. They can purchase tickets starting from 10am on 17 Oct to 9am on 18 Oct.

Cardmembers must complete the ticket purchase using a Maybank credit or debit card. Live Nation directed interested members to a Maybank webpage for more info.

Live Nation also provided secondary priority access for Singtel mobile users. As such, they are eligible for a ticket presale on 18 Oct, from 10am to 11.59pm.

Such interested Mayday fans have to claim their promo code on a Singtel webpage from 12pm on 11 Oct onwards.

The general sale of tickets will begin from 10am on 19 Oct.

Fans can purchase the tickets online via Ticketmaster, through the hotline +65 3158 8588, or by going to any SingPost outlet.

Live Nation also recently announced an extra sale of tickets for the Jan 2024 Coldplay shows.

